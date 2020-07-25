Alexis Sanchez must reach agreement with Inter Milan before Manchester United talks

Inter Milan will hold talks with Manchester United winger Alexis Sanchez in the hope of agreeing a new wage structure with the Italian club before sealing a permanent switch away from the Theatre of Dreams. The Chilean is reported to be on around £500,000 per week at United ever since he signed from Arsenal, in a swap deal which also involved Henrikh Mkhitaryan, back in January 2018. The Sun reported that Inter are paying £4.5 million of the players £18.6 million yearly wage, which is absurd.

Sanchez has scored four goals and eight assists for Inter this season, which is not the greatest but if they are happy with what he brings to the team and want to keep him permanently, then who am I to argue? The main thing is that he has not worked at United and to get rid of his wage will be one of the best things that the club could do this summer. Sanchez would need to lower his wage demands to get an exit from United, which might involve United giving him a pay out, or an ultimatum that if he stayed, he probably will not play for the club again.

Inter would be willing to pay the Chilean forward £200,000 per week, which has been reported by The Sun recently. That would be a good wage for the player and could possibly take some pressure off him. I mean, money is not the only thing that makes people happy, is it? Surely being happy at the club and feeling valued by that club is a lot better than earning a lot of cash each week when not being happy or feeling valued, right? I guess that could be different for everyone. I would rather be happy and feel valued at the end of the day.

If Sanchez reaches an agreement with Inter, then United will open talks to agree a possible fee for the player this summer. United will be keen to offload the player, who arrived under the reign of Jose Mourinho and does not feature in the plans of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, getting the player’s wages off the books with two years remaining on his contract with the Old Trafford club. It has also been reported that United will not let the player spend another season out on loan, preferring to find a permanent solution for the player away from Old Trafford.

United have allowed the Chilean forward to remain at Inter until their UEFA Europa League round of 16 second leg match against Getafe on the 5 August 2020, after that, the player will need to return to United. He will not be eligible to play the remainder of the competition for either club, even if Inter decide to purchase the player. Inter manager Antonio Conte seems keen to keep the player at the club, which is a good sign, hopefully the club will agree a wage structure with the player and make things permanent. Conte, was reported by The Sun as saying:

“We knew very well that Sanchez had not been very good for two years at Manchester United, he was a little lost. “He came here and got himself involved, he had bad luck as he injured his ankle but luckily there was Lautaro [Martinez] and [Romelu] Lukaku. “He is now well, he is taking more and more control and I am starting to see the real Sanchez. “He must continue like this, then we will see what the future holds. Today we must focus on the present and do our best.”

Written by John Walker

