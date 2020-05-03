Alexis Sanchez wanted by AS Roma and Universidad de Chile with Manchester United counting the days to get rid of him

Manchester United forward Alexis Sanchez is clearly not a wanted man by those at the Old Trafford club. In all honesty, after 18 months at the club and little to show for the reported wages he receives, you would be hard pressed not to find a reason why he would be wanted at the club. He’s a flop and does not deserve another chance at the club.

These are my thoughts, I am not the only one that thinks this way as there are some that see something good in the Chilean and feel that he should be given a chance to show what he can do. Perhaps those people have not seen this already – next to nothing. Inter Milan seem to be unhappy to keep him longer than the current season – a reason to move on?

There are different reports in the media regarding the future of Sanchez – both see him moving away from Manchester with him either staying in Italy or heading back home to Chile. Either would be fine by me. Him wearing the famous number seven shirt at United, once donned by George Best, Bryan Robson, Eric Cantona, David Beckham and Cristiano Ronaldo is an insult to all of those players and the club.

One report suggests that Sanchez, 31 could remain in Italy with AS Roma reportedly interested in signing the player. There were apparently interested in signing him before Inter managed to get him on a season-long loan spell. Now could be their chance to get their man in hope that his form will change and he will bring something to the team.

During the 2019/20 season with Inter, Sanchez managed just 15 appearances in all competitions, scoring one goal and assisting three more in a season that was not only marred by injury but also by the coronavirus pandemic which has stopped football all around the world. Sanchez missed 14 games with a tendon injury.

Roma, at least reportedly, feel that they have a good relationship with United with defender Chris Smalling spending the season on loan from the club and it could give them the connection to broach another spell for Sanchez, which is something United would probably want to make permanent, either straight away or after a period of loan.

Another reports suggests that Sanchez is seeking to return to his native Chile to end his career, which for me would be great news also. I don’t believe the player deserves to play for a club like United – he’s offered little since signing for the club in January 2018. Universidad de Chile seem to be interested, confirmed by their president, Jose Luis Navarrete:

“I spoke with Alexis Sanchez and he is a fan of Universidad de Chile. “He wants to retire by playing for the club. I would like to have Marcelo Díaz, Isla, Edu Vargas, Alexis Sanchez, all of them, but you have to be realistic. “The economic scenario is not brilliant, it will depend on how much they are willing to give up to come to Universidad de Chile.”

Sanchez would need to take a massive pay cut in order for the deal to be facilitated but it would be good news for United, who would then be able to move on from the disaster that was signing the player. Everyone wanted it to work at the start, especially after Manchester City held an interest in the player and never got him. They did well from it though.

There won’t be any tears from me when Sanchez has left the club. There has never been a real attachment with the player since he left Arsenal more than two years ago. Personally, it may have been different if the player signed for United instead of Barcelona all them years ago but not now. He looks like a player well past his time for me.

Like this: Like Loading...