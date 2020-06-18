Angel Gomes has an uncertain future at Manchester United with two weeks before contract expiry

Angel Gomes’ Manchester United future is still up in the air with just a fortnight to go before the players contract expires with the Old Trafford club. It has been suggested that the player was wanted by Chelsea, also that United have offered the player a new contract, which so far has not been accepted. The club have not offered a short-term deal either.

In his pre-match press conference ahead of the visit to North London to face Tottenham Hotspur on Friday evening, United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitted that he had no idea wether the 19-year-old will sign his contract offer or leave the club this summer. This is purely down to the player himself and what he decides will be on him.

Gomes has made five appearances for United this season, two in the Premier League and three in the UEFA Europa League and in all fairness, he has not exactly done enough to be a mainstay in the team. It will be much harder for him to cement a regular place with Bruno Fernandes at the club and Paul Pogba returning from injury.

It is suggested that Gomes is reluctant to sign a new contract at the club because of a lack of playing time, but all said and done, if he had done enough to earn that, he would have played more football. He’s shown a lack of readiness for the first team this season and his attitude suggests he should get more playing time, which has not been earned.

Solskjaer would like the teenager to remain at United but will not try to change his mind, should he decide to leave the club. When he has done enough to cement a place in the first team, regularly, he will be offered that. Solskjaer needs players to show they fit in, and if they do, they will stay. Speaking about Gomes, Solskjaer said:

“With Angel, he’s a top kid we’ve had at the club for so many years, we’ve offered him a deal and hopefully he’ll take that and if not I wish him all the best. “From what I understand it’s not too far away, if not we’ll wish him all the best.”

