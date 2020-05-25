Angel Gomes names three Manchester United idols amid suggestions of him signing a new contract

Manchester United attacking midfielder Angel Gomes, who is out of contract at the Old Trafford club this summer, has named three of his icons from the Theatre of Dreams. Not surprising, Cristiano Ronaldo was the first, with Nani the second and Carlos Tevez as the third. All three did their bit at the club and had ability, amongst other things.

Gomes has been tipped with an exit from United this summer, with Chelsea reportedly interested in signing the player, who will be a free agent in July – although the rules surrounding players whose contracts would expire this summer will be changed enabling the players to represent their current club because of the delay to the season.

This could see Gomes remain at the Old Trafford club post-July, therefore giving United more time to convince him to sign a new contract. However, earlier on Monday, there was reported on Twitter that the player had signed a new contract, however, there was no confirmation from the club, which could be forthcoming.

Gomes has the ingredients to become a star in world football and many would prefer that to happen at United, rather than elsewhere, so if he has signed a new contract, it would be good news for the club, also showing the player make a supposed u-turn, if it is, in fact, true. In naming the idols that he has, if he achieved as much as them, he would be a hit.

At United, Ronaldo arrived at the club in the summer of 2003, replacing David Beckham who left the same summer, donning the famous number seven shirt. In six years, he achieved a hell of a lot, making a total of 292 appearances, scoring 118 goals and 69 assists. When he left the club for Real Madrid in an £80 million deal, it was devastating.

Nani arrived at the club in the summer of 2007, two years before Ronaldo departed, never really hitting it off at United but still having some great times at the club, He made a total of 230 appearances, coring 40 goals and 73 assists, which is a good return for a good player, who is now playing in the MLS with Orlando City.

Tevez is a player that many will associate as a villain for where he went to after he left United, which was more down to the Glazers than the player himself. The Argentinian made 99 appearances for United, scoring 34 goals and 14 assists in his two-year stint at the club. He also scored 73 goals and 35 assists at Manchester City, making 148 appearances.

Imagine a player taking on the attributed of all three players, which could be something that Gomes achieves during his career, which could either continue at United or head elsewhere, if the reports of his signing a new contract are not true. Granted, the player has not lit the world alight when playing for the first team but at U23 level, he has been top draw.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be hoping that the player remains at the club and that he does not get disheartened with the number of players at the club are linked to the club. The Norwegian manager is tasked with bringing back the glory days to the club. Gomes could achieve a lot at United, hopefully he realises that and continues his rise to the first team.

