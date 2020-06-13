Angel Gomes on the verge of signing a new Manchester United contract; Chelsea snubbed?

Manchester United attacking midfielder Angel Gomes is reportedly close to signing a new contract at the Old Trafford club. The 19-year-old had seemingly been close to the exit door at the Theatre of Dreams in recent weeks with Frank Lampard’s Chelsea the club that had shown a lot of interest in signing the player.

The Athletic has suggested that there is now an agreement in sight which will see the player remain a United player and he is likely to earn £25,000 per week, despite the fact he was apparently offered a £30,000 per week deal some months ago. Playing time was the major issue for Gomes, who has not really lit the world on fire when he has played for the first team.

However, at U23 level, when he has played, he has looked like a player that is too good for that level. I guess it could just be a case of the player getting his feet through to door in the first team and trusted to play a part in the team, which might be the case with five substitutions allowed for each team when the Premier League resumes next week.

This season, Gomes has played just six times for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, failing to score or assist a single goal, playing in the Premier League, the UEFA Europa League and the Carabao Cup. However, playing at U23 level, the 19-year-old has made seven appearances, scoring four goals and two assists, which shows he’s ready to be tested at the next level.

Gomes could find himself in the United squad to face Tottenham Hotspur when the Premier League returns on Friday evening and with all clubs now having more substitutions, just for the remainder of the season, he has a better chance to being involved. I don’t think he will start in this game and might not come off the bench either, if selected.

However, with nine Premier League matches to play this season plus at least one Emirates FA Cup match, more if United beat Norwich City, there are opportunities for the attacking midfielder. There is also the UEFA Europa League to complete, which might see him being involved in some respect. The best way to get more action is to show Solskjaer his ability.

