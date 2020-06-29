Angel Gomes set to leave Manchester United, which might be a regret for both but Hannibal Mejbri could flourish at the club

Manchester United attacking midfielder Angel Gomes is set to leave the Old Trafford club on Tuesday on the expiry of his contract. United had previously offered him a new contract but it is not something that the player has agreed to sign, according to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Some will seen negativity here, many positivity, others will have mixed views.

Granted, Gomes has been a revelation for the club at youth level but seems to have a lot to do in order to be considered a revelation at first team level. When he has played for United this season, he’s has not really lived up to the expectations or looked like a player that would continually earn opportunities at first team level.

He should probably look at himself as the main factor as to why he has not progressed, instead of blaming anyone else. His future is in his hands after all. At U23 level, Gomes seems unplayable but at senior level, something is not quote right. The same cold be said for Tahith Chong too, who signed a contract extension with Gomes expected to follow suit.

The 19-year-old has been described as one of the brightest prospects to come out of the clubs academy in recent years, which should be something the player is proud of. However, being bright at youth level does not guarantee that you will be bright as a senior player. Speaking about Gomes leaving the club, Solskjaer said:

“I’ve not heard from them last night or this morning, it seems like they haven’t managed to agree.”

The departure of Gomes should not be something that United regret. They have been honest with the player and he obviously does not see a way for his to succeed at the club. Not every player will. However, United have ample talent in the clubs academy that could take advantage of the gap that Gomes would create at the club.

Hannibal Mejbri, 17, who was signed by the club last summer from AS Monaco has shown good form playing at U18 and U23 level already this season and has set himself a target to break into the first team within two years, so has the right mentality and will test himself on the way. With Gomes possibly out of the picture, Mejbri could take advantage of the situation.

The 17-year-old Frenchman will have to put a lot of effort into his development to make it into the clubs first team but so far seems to have the ability and mindset to do just that. He will, of course, have to challenge the likes of Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes, Scott McTominay and Fred, who are already in the first team.

That would not be the only battle for him though, he will have to take on current U23 players for a position in the first team with James Garner and Dylan Levitt, who are both more experienced at U23 level. However, the duo could be loaned away from the Old Trafford Lub next season, giving Mejbri more playing time at U23 level and the space to grow.

When a player leave the club, some supporters will be angry that they were never given the opportunity, when in actual fact, opportunities were given but the player seemed a long way away from the level they should have been, which is down to the player to change. Gomes will have to think about his next move carefully. Hopefully, he succeeds in his career and is a player talked about in the future.

