AS Roma reach agreement with Manchester United for Chris Smalling loan extension – reports

May 30, 2020

AS Roma have apparently reached an agreement with Manchester United to extend the loan spell of Chris Smalling, at least for the remainder of the season, which has been extended due to the coronavirus pandemic which suspended world football in March. It is expected that all players away from United on loan will continue where they are, if there season has not been cancelled like some around the world.

It is expected that Roma would like to keep Smalling next season but it is not expected that United will sanction another season on loan for the defender, being that his current contract at the Old Trafford club expires in the summer of 2022. The financial implications of the coronavirus pandemic could stop the likes of Roma from affording Smalling, if they want to sign him permanently in the summer.

This season at Roma, Smalling has made a total of 28 appearances, playing in the Serie A, UEFA Europa League and the Coppa Italia, scoring two goals and one assist. It is expected that the Serie A will return on the 20 June, and this would confirm that Smalling would remain on the books of the Italian club for the remainder of the season and in the Europa League, which is expected to be completed in August.

Obviously, after the season has been completed, both domestically and in European competitions, United will be seeking what to do during the transfer window, which is going to be delayed because of the pandemic after the late finish of the season and the late start of the next season. Smalling could have a future at United if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to keep him but the player might also want to leave United permanently.

