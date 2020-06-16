Menu

Bayer Leverkusen will not block Kai Havertz’s exit from the club this summer with many interested – reports

June 16, 2020

Bayer Leverkusen are apparently ready to let Kai Havertz leave the club this summer after he admitted that he wanted a new challenge. The attacking midfielder made his ‘desire’ known with the CEO of the club, Fernando Carro also admitting that he will attempt to ‘reconcile’ the situation, which is most interesting.

Premier League clubs Manchester United and Chelsea hold an interest in the talented German ahead of the summer transfer window opening with Real Madrid, despite reports they won’t make any signing this summer, and Bayern Munich also reported as interested in the player. It would seem that the player has a number of options ahead of him.

This season in the Bundesliga, despite the fact that the coronavirus pandemic suspended world football for about three months, with the Bundesliga returning to action first, Havertz has made a total of 39 appearances, scoring 15 goals and eight assists, scoring five times in his last five appearances, missing one match due to injury.

It would seem that Leverkusen will raise significant funds from the sale of Havertz this summer with suggestions that £90 million might be enough to lure the player away from the club. Leverkusen’s CEO, Carro, spoke to German outlet Kölner Stadt-Anzeiger about the 21-year-olds situation, saying:

“With Kai Havertz, I see that many clubs are interested in him. Kai has been with us for ten years. I see the player’s desire to take the next step some time in the near future.

“You have to try to find a solution where the player’s goal can be reconciled with ours. No one can say for sure what is going to happen at the moment.”

Chelsea were said to be frontrunners in a bid to sign Havertz this summer, already signing Hakim Ziyech from Ajax and coming close to concluding a deal for RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner. However, it has been reported that Chelsea have not made a good impression with Bayern now in the lead. United could steal some thunder, if interested.

Manchester United fail with £135 million bid for young Barcelona star Ansu Fati - reports

About the author

Peter Bennett

Manchester United supporter. Gary Pallister enthusiast. Loved the Class of 1992. An advocate of youth football. Mason Greenwood could well be the future of United. David De Gea is the wall Donald Trump needs.

more by this author

Other news you may also like

Ratings: Poor showing by Manchester United sees Angel Di Maria return to Old Trafford with a bang in 2-0 PSG victory

FeatureFirst TeamManagersMatch ReportsOpinionPlayer Ratings 0
February 12, 2019

Manchester United were beaten for the first time under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after Paris Saint-Germain left Old Trafford with a 2-0 victory on Tuesday evening. It leaves U… Read more

Inter Milan stalling on Romelu Lukaku fee; player to head on pre-season tour with Manchester United

First TeamManagersNewsOpinionTransfer Rumours 0
July 5, 2019

Inter Milan is reportedly stalling on matching the £75 million price tag of Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku so the Belgian will be heading to Australia ahead of… Read more

Ratings: Lukaku brace gives Manchester United a lifeline and a VAR penalty scored by Rashford sends PSG crashing out, again!

FeatureFirst TeamManagersMatch ReportsOpinionPlayer Ratings 0
March 6, 2019

Manchester United beat Paris Saint-Germain 3-1 on the evening, 3-3 on aggregate, winning on away goals at the Parc des Princes in Paris on Wednesday evening. If you are n… Read more

Preview: Manchester United out to prove themselves as Frank Lampard’s Chelsea head to the Theatre of Dreams

FeatureFirst TeamManagersMatch PreviewsOpinion 0
August 9, 2019

Manchester United -v- Chelsea Premier League Old Trafford, Manchester Sunday 11 August 2019, KO 16:30 BST Referee: Anthony Taylor Manchester United start … Read more

copyright: PB

%d bloggers like this: