Bayer Leverkusen will not block Kai Havertz’s exit from the club this summer with many interested – reports

Bayer Leverkusen are apparently ready to let Kai Havertz leave the club this summer after he admitted that he wanted a new challenge. The attacking midfielder made his ‘desire’ known with the CEO of the club, Fernando Carro also admitting that he will attempt to ‘reconcile’ the situation, which is most interesting.

Premier League clubs Manchester United and Chelsea hold an interest in the talented German ahead of the summer transfer window opening with Real Madrid, despite reports they won’t make any signing this summer, and Bayern Munich also reported as interested in the player. It would seem that the player has a number of options ahead of him.

This season in the Bundesliga, despite the fact that the coronavirus pandemic suspended world football for about three months, with the Bundesliga returning to action first, Havertz has made a total of 39 appearances, scoring 15 goals and eight assists, scoring five times in his last five appearances, missing one match due to injury.

It would seem that Leverkusen will raise significant funds from the sale of Havertz this summer with suggestions that £90 million might be enough to lure the player away from the club. Leverkusen’s CEO, Carro, spoke to German outlet Kölner Stadt-Anzeiger about the 21-year-olds situation, saying:

“With Kai Havertz, I see that many clubs are interested in him. Kai has been with us for ten years. I see the player’s desire to take the next step some time in the near future. “You have to try to find a solution where the player’s goal can be reconciled with ours. No one can say for sure what is going to happen at the moment.”

Chelsea were said to be frontrunners in a bid to sign Havertz this summer, already signing Hakim Ziyech from Ajax and coming close to concluding a deal for RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner. However, it has been reported that Chelsea have not made a good impression with Bayern now in the lead. United could steal some thunder, if interested.

