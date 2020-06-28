Menu

Borussia Dortmund chief admits Jadon Sancho could be sold this summer but club will drive a hard bargain

June 28, 2020

Borussia Dortmund has confirmed that they will ‘discuss’ selling Jadon Sancho this summer but do not believe that any club out there would be prepared to meet their asking price for the player. They might see it as good business, pricing the player out of a move away from the club but if he wants to leave, they could cause some resentment.

It is now suggested that the Bundesliga club, who finished the season with a bad defeat, losing 4-0 to Hoffenheim on Saturday, value the player at £100 million, which goes against previous reports suggesting that the club would like to receive £117 million for the player this summer. It is like the media are just plucking figures from the air.

Sancho, 20, finished the season with 44 appearances, playing in the Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal, DFL-Supercup and the UEFA Champions League, scoring 20 goals and 20 assists, meaning that he had been involved in a goal every 0.90 matches, which is a great stat for such a young player. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would love to have a player of his calibre in his squad.

United are reportedly expected to swoop for the winger this summer, despite what has come out of the club regarding the financial problems because of the coronavirus pandemic with United already losing £28 million, which could lead to more as long as supporters are kept away from stadiums when matches are being played.

United might try to bide their time though, seeing if the Bundesliga club lower their demands as the transfer window grows old, which will probably not be the case, unless the player seemingly rocks the boat – and he would need to create many waves for that to happen. Dortmund’s chief executive, Hans-Joachim Watzke, has said:

“If Jadon [Sancho] approaches us and says he wants to leave no matter what – which has not happened so far – and a club wants to spend what we are asking for, we will discuss it. But I don’t think a club will pay the fee we want.”

