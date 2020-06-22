Menu

Borussia Dortmund concerned about Jadon Sancho’s future; lots of speculation but no move imminent – reports

June 22, 2020

Borussia Dortmund have denied that Jadon Sancho being benched during the weekends 2-0 victory over RB Leipzig was due to ongoing speculation linking the player with an exit from the Bundesliga club this summer. The England winger has been linked to Manchester United with suggestions that the club would ask for £120 million for the player.

However, reports materialised on Sunday suggested that £90 million would be an acceptable figure for the 20-year-old this summer, which has clearly left United thinking about whether to make a move for the player or not. Dortmund chief Michael Zorc has admitted that he is concerned about the players future, allaying fears of an imminent move, saying:

“We have had many injuries in the past few weeks and have not been able to rotate like other teams.

“Jadon is completely tired and told the coach before the game that he had no energy to play 90 minutes. You saw that in the game.”

Sancho played 12 minutes against Leipzig with former United target, Erling Haaland netting a brace in the victory. Dortmund will end their season next weekend against Hoffenheim, which could be the last time Sancho plays for the club, however, there is a pretty good chance that he could start the following season at the club.

There will certainly be many worries from Dortmund supporters, teammates of Sancho and from United supporters as to what is going to happen this summer. If United want to try and sign Sancho, I am sure they will try. However, they may attempt to sign other players instead, which will result in supporters moaning. Zorc on his concerns, concluded by saying:

“It is clear that we are concerned [about Sancho]. But I don’t want to talk about that now.”

Gary Neville thinks Manchester United can no longer rely on David De Gea because of his mistakes

Peter Bennett

Manchester United supporter. Gary Pallister enthusiast. Loved the Class of 1992. An advocate of youth football. Mason Greenwood could well be the future of United. David De Gea is the wall Donald Trump needs.

First Team
First Team
Academy
First Team
