Borussia Dortmund confident of keeping Jadon Sancho for another season – reports

Borussia Dortmund are reportedly confident of keeping winger Jadon Sancho for another year. Club chief Michael Zorc has little faith that the England winger’s valuation will be met this summer, which must be something he has heard from interested club, rather that giving this suggestion based on a whim.

However, it could be a call to make those teams interested in Sancho get something sorted quickly, given that the Bundesliga season is now over and Sancho has played his last match for the club this season. It was reported recently that Dortmund will not sell the player after the new season starts, so there will be a short window to get a deal done.

United are still said to be in pole position to sign the winger this summer as they seem to be the only club with the funds to make the deal happen. Whether they will spend more than £100 million on one player this summer remains to be seen. It has been suggested that United would offer £50 million for Sancho this summer, not entertaining a penny more.

Zorc has been speaking about a lot of things lately, and it seems like Sancho is on the agenda a lot of the time. The German club seem to be sticking to their guns on their valuation of the player, however, that could change as things develop – United could also rise to the demands of the club. Speaking to Dortmund newspaper Ruhr Nachrichten, Zorc said:

“It would be naive to say that we are completely independent of how the situation will look. “If there were a transfer, it would also have a certain economic dimension. But we can very well imagine going into the next year with Jadon because he simply delivers sporting added value. “We’ll see everything else in the next few weeks.”

Liverpool, Chelsea and Real Madrid were all said to be interested in signing Sancho this summer but realistically, none of those clubs would pay the sort of fee on the table for the player. The ball seems to be in the court of United, who would need to get something done soon based on the fact the club will not sell the player after the new season starts.

