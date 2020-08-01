Borussia Dortmund stick to their guns as £108 million needed for Jadon Sancho transfer

Borussia Dortmund have reportedly told Manchester United that they will need to pay £108 million for Jadon Sancho by the 10 August or they will not sign the player this summer. On Friday, reports were rife that United could pay as little as £60 million upfront for Sancho, however, those reports seem to be premature. Dortmund chief Michael Zorc has told United to put up or shut up regarding the England winger this summer, sticking to the 10 August deadline.

Dortmund do not want to see the summer transfer window dominated with talk of Sancho leaving the club and you can understand why. As a United supporter, I don’t want to see words all summer either, I want to see actions. If United can afford Sancho, then need to be paying Dortmund what they want for the player or making an offer which is close to the fee that they want to get for him, then seeing if a deal can be done then. There is little time to play games, which United tend to play.

It seems strange the the reports on Friday were published when they were going to be contradicted a day later. It has been clear that Dortmund want a certain fee to let Sancho leave this summer and it has also been clear that the German club will not negotiate, especially with the small fee that has been mentioned in the last 24 hours or so. United will need to get their minds made up and sort out their future, which could be good with Sancho involved. Reported by The Sun, Zorc said:

“There is no room for negotiation, 120 million Euros is the only acceptable fee. Dortmund start their training camp in Bad Ragaz, Switzerland, on August 10, there will be no sale after that date.”

Sancho made a total of 44 appearances for Borussia Dortmund during the 2019/20 season, scoring 20 goals and 20 assists in all competitions meaning he was involved in a goal every 0.90 matches, which is a great stat. In terms of his appearances at Dortmund since he signed for the club and came through the youth teams into the first team, he has made 99 appearances, scoring 34 goals and 43 assists and has a goal involvement every 0.78 matches, which is still a great stat for the 20-year-old.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would no doubt want the player involved in his squad for the 2020/21 season which would add an extra dimension of attacking to the squad with the reliance on Anthony Martial (22 goals, 10 assists), Marcus Rashford (22 goals, 10 assists) and Mason Greenwood (17 goals, five assists), which could also see the England winger add to the goal and assist tallies of the current United attacking players at the club. He would also continue Solskjaer’s faith in youth philosophy.

United will know what they need to do if they want to sign Sancho. It would be the best money spend as long as the player continues his development at the club, rising to be one of the best players in Europe and possible the world. He could have the same impact as Cristiano Ronaldo had at the club, having the best years of his career ahead of him and aiming to help the club challenge for the Premier League, Emirates FA Cup, Carabao Cup and even the UEFA Champions League.

Written by John Walker

Like this: Like Loading...