Borussia Dortmund winger ‘expects transfer this summer’ with Manchester United leading the way – reports

Manchester United target Jadon Sancho remains likely to leave Borussia Dortmund this summer, according to reports with the Old Trafford club apparently leading the way to secure the player’s signature. The 20-year-old has been constantly linked with an exit from the Signal Iduna Park this summer.

However, the financial effects of the coronavirus pandemic could mean that values of players will drop with is something that was communicated from the Dortmund club with an official speaking on Tuesday. The financial effects of the virus is what every club from the top tier to grassroots level clubs will be feeling all over the world.

United’s executive vice-chairman, Ed Woodward gave a warning a few weeks back, suggesting that bid transfers may not happen this summer, although the club would remain competitive in the transfer market, seeking the player the manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, needs to rebuild the club and put them back on the trail to glory.

The Athletic has reported that United are still in contact with Borussia Dortmund and despite what has been stated publicly, a deal still seems likely this summer, especially after United did not make a move last summer and are apparently shelving plans until next summer, which might be too late. The Ornstein & Chapman Podcast stated:

“[Jadon] Sancho was expecting to move this summer and there’s still a very high chance that will happen. “There’s an understanding between Sancho and Borussia Dortmund that if the right price arrives that he can go and there’s no expectation that Dortmund wouldn’t honour that, they’re said to be very honourable in these sort of situations. “They’re looking for no less than €120 million [£107 million], some say to me no less than €130 million [£116 million] and that certainly the figure that they want is around what they received or agreed for Ousmane Dembele. “He’s not agitating to move, he’s not going to cause a problem and if the deal is not right for him, he won’t go. “There is confidence among his camp that an offer will arrive, they almost have no doubt about that and Manchester United have been the most proactive on that front, they’ve been in regular contact and very recently.”

Both Chelsea and Real Madrid are said to be interested in the player with Chelsea’s interest just as strong as United’s, based on the rumours coming out of London newspapers, which could be something or nothing. There were previously reports that United had virtually agreed every detail of personal terms with the winger, just needing agreement with the club.

Sancho has had a good season at Borussia Dortmund, with the Bundesliga resuming last weekend and the club keeping the chase on league leaders Bayern Munich. Making a total of 36 appearances at the club so far this season, the 20-year-old has scored 17 goals, assisting a further 19, playing a total 2,802 minutes of football.

Over the past week or so, including today, there are people from the world of football suggesting that Sancho should not leave the Bundesliga club for United. Former Dortmund midfielder and failure at management, Paul Lambert staed that Dortmund’s atmosphere was better than at Old Trafford.

Now, former Liverpool midfielder Emre Can, who left the Merseyside club for Juventus as a free agent then was loaned to Dortmund, it seemingly showing him how far he’s fallen, suggested that there was ‘no reason to put United over Dortmund’ and that the club was ‘neither sporty nor attractive’. Bitter or what?

