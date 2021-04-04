Brandon Williams — what he needs now

Anyone who has followed Manchester United since last season or the academy in the last few years knows Brandon Williams — the strong, steady, Mancunian lad. Coming through the ranks, many didn’t know him in his academy days at the Old Trafford side, but those who followed him can recount Williams as a “strong, passionate lad who gives his all on the pitch”, and as fellow Mancunian Gary Neville said, he is “someone who is willing to break his nose but won’t leave an inch for the rival”. Such is the way he is built. Williams, for the past few years, has been impressive in the academy, whether be it for the U18s or the U23s.

And it was felt that his time for the senior call-up can’t come soon enough. Thankfully, he got his first taste of being around the senior team when he was included in the Champions League travelling squad for that miraculous night in Paris in March 2019. Come next season, as usual, he started his season in the U23s, playing alongside the likes of Teden Mengi, Ethan Laird and others. But little did he know that it was his year to step onto the biggest stage. He made his senior debut as a substitute against third tier Rochdale, earned his first start for Manchester United in a Europa League match against Dutch side AZ Alkmaar, and also made his first appearance in the English top flight against Liverpool in the North-West Derby.

He initially impressed in his brief appearances, but the main course was yet to be served in his career. United had just lost both of its full backs, Luke Shaw and the veteran Ashley Young to injuries, and crisis culminated in Brandon Williams’ getting more starts and game time for the club he holds close to his heart. He now signed a new long term contract at the club to envisage his development, and made his full Premier League debut against Brighton. Ever since making his debut for the first team, it was evident he was someone who puts his head down and does what he’s asked for on the pitch.

He’s not the sort of modern, kamikaze full backs who can’t defend with their feet or their body, but he’s someone who can do defending as well as travel upwards the pitch to bring some threat to United’s attacks. And he always has a never-die attitude, and is going to traverse the extra mile to keep the opponents at bay. Almost every time he played, it seemed like he wasn’t someone who’s just getting acquainted with the top flight, he rather seemed like someone who has amassed quite some experience in this regard. His good run-in for United saw him contribute in that 3-3 draw at Sheffield United with a much vital goal, albeit his first for the club where he began playing since his childhood.

Left, Right — he played a versatile role and stepped up when it mattered the most. A breakthrough in the first-season earned him a new four-year contract at United, just after signing one only a couple of months back. The 2019/20 season can be deemed a success for Brandon Williams. Plaudits and praises flew in from the known names in the game, from those who knew quite a bit about the beautiful game. But the 2020/21 season has been not the same for him as the previous one. A reenergised, much improved Luke Shaw and the undroppable Aaron Wan-Bissaka occupying both the flanks meant a much-reduced game time for Williams this season.

He couldn’t get the number of chances he got last season due to an injury-plagued United, and has only made a few short appearances for the club this season. For a young, promising player who is getting started out in the most competitive league in the world, lack of game time is really detrimental to his development and proper induction into the first-team squad. And hence came a chance for him to shift somewhere else to get some minutes under his belt, when Newcastle and Southampton were interested.

Southampton, in particular, came knocking to sign him temporarily for the remainder of the season last January, as a backup to their full backs Ryan Bertrand and Kyle Walker-Peters, but United didn’t fancy the move as they reportedly felt it would not have done any good to him being an understudy to someone somewhere else, and hence vetoed against the move. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer deemed his development will be better served staying with the lads at Carrington instead of moving to somewhere else. Williams too, has got his feet down and has been training with the first team, waiting to get chance to feature more this season.

Now, this surely can’t continue for a long time and the respected staff at the club, the coaches, the manager surely knows about this more than us. Williams is one for the future surely, but he’s still quite a few miles behind from reaching that level to dislodge either of Shaw and Wan-Bissaka from the starting XI. He needs now to sharpen his skillset, learn more and more new things and also needs to get the amphitheatre to translate his learning to application. He is too good to play for the under-23s now in the Premier League 2 division one, so there is only one thing left for him to continue his progress — a loan to a top flight club next season.

He’s a player who will appeal to many clubs in the top flight of not just England, but also Spain, France, Italy, Germany, Scotland and so on. To be fair, he can thrive at most the clubs in these countries, but what he needs now to get fully adapted and accustomed to the physicality and competitiveness in the Premier League. A loan to a mid-table or lower mid-table club can potentially serve him the world of good in terms of aggravating his progress and development to be ready for competing for a spot in the starting eleven for United. He can learn to enjoy the wins, take in the defeats and develop himself more, both physically and mentally, for United.

Written by Soumyajit Roy

