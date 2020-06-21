Brazil legend Ronaldo offers Alexis Sanchez an escape from Manchester United – reports

Manchester United forward Alexis Sanchez has been offered an escape route from the Old Trafford club by Brazil, Inter Milan and Real Madrid legend Ronaldo, according to reports. It is stated that Ronaldo has claimed that the ‘door is always open’ for him at La Liga side Real Valladolid. It might not be the high-profile move he wants though.

The Chilean forward has struggled since moving to United from Arsenal during the January transfer window in 2018. The player has scored just five goals and nine assists in 45 appearances at United, which is poor to say the least. It is clear that Sanchez has not worked out for United and they seem to be paying him a pretty penny for nothing.

The player was loaned to Inter Milan during the summer with the player to remain at the club for the remainder of the season, even the extension of the season because of the delay caused by the coronavirus pandemic which suspended world football in mid-March. He’s not had the greatest season in Italy, scoring one goal and three assists in 16 appearances.

This could be an interesting development with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirming that Sanchez will return to United, a club that may no longer have a place for him. Ronaldo, who won the FIFA World Cup with Brazil in 2002, amongst other things during his club career, owns 80% of Real Valladolid and might need reinforcements this summer. Speaking on a Zoom call recently, Ronaldo said:

“Alexis Sanchez has succeeded wherever he’s gone. He has a lot of quality. “If he doesn’t succeed at Inter, Valladolid will open their doors to him.”

It could be the restart to his career that Sanchez needs. It does not look like he can cut it at the highest level, failing at United before seemingly doing the same in Italy. It might be time to start thinking about a change of scenery, unless he’s happy to take United’s money for doing nothing – which has not stopped him so far. Good riddance, I say!

