Bruno Fernandes gives reasons for his impressive start at Manchester United

Bruno Fernandes has revealed the reasons for his magnificent start at Manchester United following his £46.5 million move to the club from Sporting Clube de Portugal at the end of January. Since the 25-year-old arrived at the Theatre of Dreams, he has helped put the life back into the midfield, at a time where it was needed the most.

Before the coronavirus pandemic suspended world football, United were on an 11-match unbeaten run, scoring 29 goals, conceding just twice and keeping a total of eight clean sheets, which is great form considering how dire the season has been for the club. United sit in fifth place in the Premier League, seeking a place in the UEFA Champions League.

United have looked like a completely different team with Fernandes playing in midfield, which makes me wonder why he was not signed in the last summer transfer window, a period whereby he was linked to the club near enough every single day, the speculation hotting up towards the end of the transfer window – a move not actually happening.

Since arriving at United earlier this year, Fernandes has played a total of nine times, scoring three goals (including two penalties) and assisting a further four goals. He is also yet to see United defeated, which is a good sign for the future. The 25-year-old gave an interview with the official Manchester United website, covering reasons for his start at the club:

“It is difficult to say one thing because at Manchester United, going out at Old Trafford, everybody knows about the stadium and the atmosphere. “But when you have the kit of Manchester United, all red, with your black shorts, and you feel the atmosphere of the stadium, and you feel everything, you feel the support of your fans, it is something special. “For me, for example, when I came from Sporting, I arrived and I was in Manchester for two days. I played against Wolves and they already had a song for me. “I had just arrived and the supporters already gave me the support I need to be confident and be at home. “I think this is the most important thing, that atmosphere and love you feel from your supporters.”

Fernandes has been showing United what he is made of which has raised the morale of the players and the clubs supporters after a tough season. His ability both on and off the ball is second to none and has left supporters thirsty for more. As a playmaker, Fernandes is effective and has clearly shown, in nine appearances, that he’s an all-round footballer.

When the current season resumes, if that is what is going to happen, many will be thirsty to see more of what Fernandes can offer this glorious football club. More to the point, seeing him link up with Paul Pogba, who has been injured for much of the season, along with Marcus Rashford, who is the clubs top scorer so far this season could be special.

United have the ingredients for a good squad at this moment in time. There is some deadwood that needs to be removed with some additional players coming in to make the club compete at the highest level once again. If the season is not cancelled, United will be seeking to earn a top four place in the league to gain Champions League football next season.

This is important for the club and something that Fernandes will want to achieve also. If Fernandes could reach double figures for both goals and assists over the remainder of the season, whenever it is played, he will have earned his stripes at the club. His leadership is something United needed now and will need in the future – a true United player.

