Carlo Ancelotti’s Everton interested in signing Sergio Romero to challenge Jordan Pickford

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti is reportedly interested in signing Manchester United goalkeeper Sergio Romero this summer to challenge Jordan Pickford for the number one spot at the Goodison Park club. This is not the first time that the Argentinian as been linked with an exit from United this summer with Leeds United and Chelsea also linked with the player in recent weeks – although nothing concrete has happened regarding the speculation. It could be the start of something though.

Romero was seemingly annoyed this season after David De Gea performed poorly in the Emirates FA Cup semi-final against Chelsea, conceding two poor goals which saw United exit from the competition. It was expected that Romero would continue playing in the competition. De Gea was then kept in the team for the remainder of the season in the Premier League, which must have irked the Argentinian goalkeeper. Romero then played in two UEFA Europa League matches; LASK and FC Copenhagen before being benched in the semi-final for De Gea with United exiting the competition.

Romero has spent five year at United, signing as a free agent in the summer of 2015 and doing well at the club, also becoming the best second choice goalkeeper in the league for the performances he has made when called upon. The return of Dean Henderson to the Old Trafford club this summer has put the cat amongst the pigeons with Henderson, 23, seeking to take on De Gea for the number one shirt at the club which could leave Romero on the sidelines looking on. The Sun has reported Everton’s interested in the Argentinian this summer.

It would make sense for Romero to leave United this summer, if that is what he wanted to do. The player has a contract at the club which expires in the summer of 2021, although United have the option to extend that for another year – which they might be forced to do in order to get a decent fee for the player. During the 2019/20 season, Romero made a total of 17 appearances for the club, playing in the UEFA Europa League, Carabao Cup and the Emirates FA Cup, conceding five goals and keeping 12 clean sheets.

The 33-year-old might well be seeking to establish himself as the number one goalkeeper at a club, which might not be what could happen at United considering the rise of Henderson, who has done well on each loan spell away from the club, spending two years at Sheffield United which saw the club rise from the Championship with the goalkeeper in the squad and finish highly in the Premier League in their first season back in the English top flight.

It would make sense if the player seeks a move to a club whereby he would be granted the opportunity to challenge the existing goalkeeper at the club, which would not only see him rise in stature but the goalkeeper he is challenging would have to do the same to win his place back, giving a club two top goalkeepers giving rotation options to keep freshness in the squad. An Everton move would be good for Romero, should he decide to leave the club this summer. His time at United would be applauded for what he helped to win; one Emirates FA Cup, one EFL Cup, one FA Community Shield and one UEFA Europa League.

Written by John Walker

Like this: Like Loading...