Chelsea distance themselves from Jadon Sancho due to belief that Manchester United will sign him – reports

Manchester United’s Premier League rivals, Chelsea are reportedly seeking other options than Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho this summer, a player they have held an interest in, seemingly with an intent to lure the player to London instead of Manchester. However, reports suggest that Chelsea have moved on, believing a deal is not possible.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer apparently has Sancho as his number one target this summer and rightly so as the player is everything that he wants in his squad – young, hungry and talented and heading in the right direction in terms of being an up and coming star in the world of football. Chelsea believe United will sign the player this summer.

According to ESPN, Chelsea fear that the in-demand 20-year-old English winger would prefer to sign for United over them, despite reports in the past which said otherwise. Obviously, this means nothing yet as it is just a report. If United succeed in reaching an agreement with the Dortmund club, they will make an announcement.

Chelsea seem to be pursuing Kai Havertz, a player that United are, albeit reportedly, interested in signing, seemingly having a number one target, then another player who could fit into Solskjaer’s squad, which would be the right thing to do in order to bring in a player that would solve a problem in a team that does not have a right-winger.

Sancho, like Havertz, has done well since the Bundesliga resumed last month adding to his tally of goals, scoring a hat-trick in the game before his last, a 6-1 victory over SC Paderborn, who are likely to be relegated from the top-flight in Germany this season. Sancho has made a total of 40 appearances this season, scoring 20 goals and 20 assists.

Real Madrid are stated to have an interest in Sancho this summer, but with their admission, although not officially confirmed, that the club will not make any big signings this summer, would suggest that the player is off the table for the club. Sancho will cost United a large fee but so would any player that make a move for. Could it happen this summer?

Like this: Like Loading...