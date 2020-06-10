Menu

Chelsea distance themselves from Jadon Sancho due to belief that Manchester United will sign him – reports

June 10, 2020

Manchester United’s Premier League rivals, Chelsea are reportedly seeking other options than Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho this summer, a player they have held an interest in, seemingly with an intent to lure the player to London instead of Manchester. However, reports suggest that Chelsea have moved on, believing a deal is not possible.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer apparently has Sancho as his number one target this summer and rightly so as the player is everything that he wants in his squad – young, hungry and talented and heading in the right direction in terms of being an up and coming star in the world of football. Chelsea believe United will sign the player this summer.

According to ESPN, Chelsea fear that the in-demand 20-year-old English winger would prefer to sign for United over them, despite reports in the past which said otherwise. Obviously, this means nothing yet as it is just a report. If United succeed in reaching an agreement with the Dortmund club, they will make an announcement.

Chelsea seem to be pursuing Kai Havertz, a player that United are, albeit reportedly, interested in signing, seemingly having a number one target, then another player who could fit into Solskjaer’s squad, which would be the right thing to do in order to bring in a player that would solve a problem in a team that does not have a right-winger.

Sancho, like Havertz, has done well since the Bundesliga resumed last month adding to his tally of goals, scoring a hat-trick in the game before his last, a 6-1 victory over SC Paderborn, who are likely to be relegated from the top-flight in Germany this season. Sancho has made a total of 40 appearances this season, scoring 20 goals and 20 assists.

Real Madrid are stated to have an interest in Sancho this summer, but with their admission, although not officially confirmed, that the club will not make any big signings this summer, would suggest that the player is off the table for the club. Sancho will cost United a large fee but so would any player that make a move for. Could it happen this summer?

Kai Havertz 'opens door' to Premier League move with Manchester United and Chelsea interested - reports

About the author

Peter Bennett

Manchester United supporter. Gary Pallister enthusiast. Loved the Class of 1992. An advocate of youth football. Mason Greenwood could well be the future of United. David De Gea is the wall Donald Trump needs.

more by this author

Other news you may also like

Does Tim Fosu-Mensah have a chance under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this season?

FeatureFirst TeamManagersOpinion 0
June 30, 2019

Manchester United signed Tim Fosu-Mensah from Ajax during the summer transfer window in 2014. The then 16-year-old came to the Old Trafford club with high prospects, esp… Read more

James Rodriguez offered to Manchester United, is he needed or wanted?

First TeamManagersNewsOpinionRumours ProjectTransfer Rumours 0
May 16, 2017

James Rodriguez has been linked to Manchester United, again. In fact, he has been linked to a number of clubs with Chelsea seeming to be his destination during the Januar… Read more

Paul Pogba has one issue in his Manchester United career and that is Mino Raiola

FeatureFirst TeamManagersOpinion 0
February 3, 2019

Before you summon the pitchforks and call me Graeme Souness (I can’t even bear to write his name down), I’d like you all to know that I think Paul Pogba is undoubtedl… Read more

Manchester United to consider Jesse Lingard future with Premier League clubs interested – reports

First TeamManagersNewsOpinionTransfer Rumours 0
May 3, 2020

Manchester United are reportedly considering the future of attacking midfielder Jesse Lingard with the player falling out of favour at the club, not just with the suppor… Read more

copyright: PB

%d bloggers like this: