Chelsea interested in signing Dean Henderson with Manchester United seeking to extend player’s contract – reports

Chelsea are interested in signing Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson this summer after the players rise from the Championship to the Premier League with Sheffield United. The 23-year-old has a contract at the Old Trafford club which will run until the summer of 2022, with an option of another year to he added.

Despite signing his recent contract last summer, United opened talks with Henderson’s representatives to offer a contract extension, which would keep Frank Lampard’s Chelsea away from trying to sign the player, who has not yet played a competitive match for United. On signing his contract before starting another season with the Blades, Henderson said:

“The club has been amazing in designing an individual pathway to aid my development which will enable me to reach my potential and perform at the highest level possible. “Signing this contract is such a proud moment for myself and my family; I’ve worked so hard to reach this point and I want to do everything I can to repay the faith the club has shown in me. “I am looking forward to being back at Bramall Lane, the opportunity to be reunited with the coaches and play in front of the amazing fans again is one that I am relishing. “I cannot wait to enjoy a full season of Premier League football which I know will be hugely beneficial for my career.”

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will have an eye on Henderson as he looks at David De Gea, who has lost an awful lot of form this season, making three errors which have led to opposition goals this season already; Henderson has made just one error this season. It could well be that Solskjaer has plans to install the 23-year-old as the new number one.

Lampard will have good financial backing to rebuild his club this season and will be seeking a new goalkeeper, who could be number one for the club and country, which is something Henderson has been tipped to be, albeit at United, rather than Chelsea. It would be a massive mistake if United allowed the player to leave the club for good.

Chelsea hope to offer Henderson UEFA Champions League football next season, whether the player will have his head turned by that, remains to be seen. Of course, the player could achieve that with Sheffield United yet, if they can finish fifth in the Premier League and Manchester City’s European ban is upheld after appeal.

Sheffield United are still hopeful of securing Henderson for another season, which would be best for the player, especially if Solskjaer is not ready to offer him first team football next season, with De Gea and Sergio Romero in his way at this moment in time. In a year’s time, all could be different at United and hopefully Henderson is thinking that way too.

It is stated in the report that Chelsea might have to offer as much as £50 million for Henderson this summer for United to even think about selling him, however, it would seem that United would rather keep the player, not that they are at risk of losing him anyway, with two years, plus the option of a third, remaining on his contract.

This is going to be an eventful summer for United. Chelsea might well waste a lot of time in trying to lure Henderson to Stamford Bridge this summer and they might well fail. I do expect Henderson to sign a new contract at United, rewarding him for his form and development with the Blades, allowing them to keep him for another season.

