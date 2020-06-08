Chelsea ready to go head to head with Manchester United for Kai Havertz – reports

It is being reported that Premier League club Chelsea are ready to go head to head with Manchester United to try and sign Kai Havertz from Bayer Leverkusen this summer. United have been linked with the German international for some time now and many other clubs have declared their interest in the player.

It has been suggested that Havertz, 20, is going to be the next big thing in Germany and he could be ready to make a move from the Bundesliga this summer, presumably with a move to the Premier League being what the player is interested in. Chelsea has seemingly already won the race to sign Timo Werner from RB Leipzig this summer.

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard will have to sell a number of players this summer in order to be bale to have the space and financial power to sign both Werner and Havertz this summer, some believe that it is possible with Chelsea having a number of assets in their squad, some of whom have only ever been loaned away from the club.

Chelsea have already spent £38 million this summer in signing Hakim Ziyech from Ajax in a move that was confirmed at the start of the year. It is expected that United will remain the favourites to sign Havertz this summer. He seems to be a player that would do a lot in the United squad as he can play on the right-wing position and as a striker.

It is suggested that Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich are also interested in signing the 20-year-old this summer, so United would need to be pretty quick if they are interested in winning the race to sign the player. It has been reported that the club has walked away from Jadon Sancho this summer, whether that is true or not we shall see later this summer.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have already been linked to many players since they purchased Bruno Fernandes during the January transfer window, also adding Odion Ighalo, albeit on loan which has recently been extended until the end of January 2021. The likes of Sancho, Jack Grealish, Havertz, and even Thiago Almada have been linked to United so far.

