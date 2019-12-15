Confirmed Starting XI: 4,000 matches with youth in the team; Martial, Rashford, Lingard and James start against Everton

Manchester United are back in Premier League action this afternoon as they welcome Everton to Old Trafford. United are unbeaten in their last four matches after drawing 2-2 with Aston Villa, beating Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City with 2-1 scoreline and destroying AZ Alkmaar scoring four goals in ten and a half second half minutes in the final UEFA Europa League group stage match on Thursday.

It has been quite a positive week for United, earning seven Premier League points reaching fifth in the league, just five points shy of Chelsea in fourth place and winning the group in the Europa League, which may give them a more favourable draw in the round of 32 stage of the competition, which will be drawn on Monday afternoon. This weekend though, United could set a 4,000 match record.

For more than 82 years now, United have had at least one academy graduate in the first team squad for every first team match. With the likes of Axel Tuanzebe, Brandon Williams, Ethan Laird, Scott McTominay, James Garner, Tahith Chong, Angel Gomes, and Marcus Rashford all available, it could be a good day for United’s academy, the DNA of the club going back to October 1937 and cover the successful era’s of Sir Matt Busby right the way through the Sir Alex Ferguson’s and beyond.

Manchester United:

De Gea;

Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw;

McTominay, Fred;

James, Lingard, Rashford;

Martial

Substitutes:

Romero; Young, Tuanzebe, Williams; Mata, Pereira; Greenwood

Everton:

Pickford;

Coleman, Keane, Mina, Digne;

Colgate, Davies;

Iwobi, Bernard;

Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin

Substitutes:

Stekelenburg; Baines, Martina; Gordon; Tosun, Kean, Naisse

United and Everton have played a total of 201 matches in this history of both clubs with the first match being played in 1892. United has won 88 times, drawn 43 times and lost 70 times. In the fixture at Old Trafford last season, United won 2-1 with goals from Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial with Everton’s Gylfi Sigurdsson scoring the only goal for the visitors. At Goodison Park, United lost 4-0, which was the last match played.

Prior to that 4-0 defeat, United were on an eight match unbeaten streak, winning six times and drawing twice. United once had a twenty match unbeaten streak against Everton which lasted almost a decade from September 1995 to February 2005. After the 4-0 defeat last season, United need to beat Everton, with a view of extending their four match unbeaten run to five matches, having beat Spurs, Manchester City and AZ Alkmaar and drawing to Aston Villa in the last four matches.

