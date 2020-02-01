Confirmed Starting XI: Fernandes starts against Wolves; Martial leads the line, James, Mata and Pereira support

Manchester United welcome Wolverhampton Wanderers to Old Traford in the Premier League this evening. It will be the second time that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side would have faced Nuno Espírito Santo’s side at the Theatre of Dreams in the past fortnight or so, the third time the teams have faced each other this month with the Emirates FA Cup draw at the Molineux and United’s 1-0 victory at Old Trafford.

After beating Manchester City 1-0 in the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg on Wednesday evening, despite losing 3-2 on aggregate, Solskjaer’s stock has risen being that he is the first manager to beat Pep Guardiola’s team twice at the Etihad this season and in around a six week period. Solskjaer cannot be that bad at his job to get wins over Jose Mourinho, Guardiola (twice) and be the only team to take points off Liverpool.

Saturday’s match will be a battle for United to distance themselves from Wolves, who have the same number of points after 24 matches, 34. United do have a better goal difference. Tottenham Hotspur are there with the same number of points too, a goal behind United; Mourinho’s side faces City on Sunday afternoon at home. United could utilise the services of Bruno Fernandes in this match which will be good to see, as well as the impending arrival of Nigerian striker Odion Ighalo.

Manchester United:

De Gea;

Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw;

Pereira, Fred;

Mata, Fernandes, James;

Martial

Substitutes:

Romero; Jones, Dalot, Williams; Lingard, Chong; Greenwood

Wolverhampton Wanderers:

Patricio;

Coady, Boly, Saïss;

Doherty, Moutinho, Neves, Otto;

Traore, Jiménez, Jota

Substitutes:

Ruddy; Kilman; Jordão, Podence, Morgan-Gibbs, Dendoncker; Neto

United and Wolves have played a total of 104 matches in this history of both clubs with the first match being played in 1892. United have won 49 times, drawn 19 times and lost 36 times. In the last three matches, United are undefeated against Wolves, last losing on the 2 April 2019; a 2-1 defeat in the Premier League at the Molineux. Scott McTominay opened the scoring for United with Diogo Jota equalising then Chris Smalling’s own goal lost the match for United.

United last lost to Wolves at the Theatre of Dreams on the 9 February 1980; a 1-0 defeat in the old Football League Division One. On the 19 August 2019, United drew 1-1 with Wolves at the Molineux with goals from Anthony Martial and Rúben Neves. In the third round of the Emirates FA Cup, both teams drew 0-0 at the Molineux with United winning the replay at Old Trafford thanks to Juan Mata.

