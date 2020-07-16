Menu

Confirmed Starting XI: Fosu-Mensah and McTominay the only changes against Palace

July 16, 2020

Manchester United are back on the road this evening in the Premier League as they take on Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side will need to take all three points home this evening in order to keep chase on Chelsea and Leicester City in the quest to finish in the top four of the Premier League, therefore qualifying for the UEFA Champions League next season, which is what they set out to do.

United have looked on top form recently, continuing their unbeaten run and extending it to 18 matches now, despite that late equaliser against Southampton which cost Solskjaer’s side two points and a place in the top four of the league right now. Chelsea beat Norwich City 1-0 on Tuesday evening and Leicester were pitted against Sheffield United this evening, which will leave United knowing what they need to do to keep up chase.

Manchester United:

De Gea;

Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Fosu-Mensah;

Pogba, McTominay;

Greenwood, Fernandes, Rashford;

Martial

Substitutes:

Romero; Bailly, Dalot; Mata, Lingard, Fred, James, Matic; Ighalo

Crystal Palace:

Guaita;

Wards, Dann, Sakho, Van Aanholt;

Milivojevic;

Townsend, McArthur, McCarthy, Haha;

Ayew

Substitutes:

Hennessey, Meyer, Kouyate, Schlupp, Kelly, Woods, Mitchell, Pierrick Riedewald

United and Palace have played 21 times in the Premier League with United winning 16, drawing four and losing once. United have scored 41 goals conceding 10. United have kept 14 clean sheets with Palace keeping three. United have won four penalties, scoring three, with Palace winning none. In total, United have 29 yellow cards Palace have 35 with United having one red card to Palace’s two.

Earlier this season at Old Trafford, United fell to a 2-1 defeat after Jordan Ayew opened the scoring in the 32nd minute of the match with Daniel James scoring the equaliser in the 89th minute. In stoppage time, Patrick van Aanholt scored the winner for Palace. A gutting defeat for United who were not at the best of their game. Last season in this fixture, United won 3-1 with a brace from Romelu Lukaku and a goal from Ashley Young.

Eight talented academy players that Solskjaer could promote in the future

About the author

John Walker

I support Manchester United, the greatest English football team to have ever existed. Bruno Fernandes is the latest in a long line of players with great ability to play for the club. I idolised Bryan Robson, David Beckham, Paul Scholes, and Eric Cantona growing up. Sir Alex Ferguson was an inspirati

more by this author

Other news you may also like

Preview: Manchester United need to go all out for the win against Sevilla – it will be a tough encounter

FeatureFirst TeamManagersMatch PreviewsOpinion 0
March 12, 2018

Manchester United -v- Sevilla Old Trafford, Manchester UEFA Champions League 2017/18 Tuesday 13th March 2018; KO 19:45 GMT Live on BT Sport in the United Kingdom Manchest… Read more

Manchester United given green light for rail-seating trial – a good day for football?

First TeamManagersNewsOpinion 0
April 29, 2020

Manchester United have confirmed that they have been given approval by Trafford Council for a barrier seating-trial to take place at Old Trafford. United made the propos… Read more

Diogo Dalot wants to stay at Manchester United for many years and sees this season as a learning curve

First TeamManagersNewsOpinion 0
February 26, 2019

Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot has stated in an interview that he believes that he has an opportunity to spend many, many years at the Theatre of Dreams. Dalot, 1… Read more

Axel Tuanzebe wanted by Turkish side Besiktas but defender wants to fight for his place at Manchester United – reports

First TeamManagersNewsOpinionTransfer Rumours 0
June 2, 2020

Manchester United defender Axel Tuanzebe is wanted on a season long loan spell by Turkish side Besiktas ahead of the summer transfer window opening. However, it is state… Read more

copyright: PB

%d bloggers like this: