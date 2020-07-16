Confirmed Starting XI: Fosu-Mensah and McTominay the only changes against Palace

Manchester United are back on the road this evening in the Premier League as they take on Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side will need to take all three points home this evening in order to keep chase on Chelsea and Leicester City in the quest to finish in the top four of the Premier League, therefore qualifying for the UEFA Champions League next season, which is what they set out to do.

United have looked on top form recently, continuing their unbeaten run and extending it to 18 matches now, despite that late equaliser against Southampton which cost Solskjaer’s side two points and a place in the top four of the league right now. Chelsea beat Norwich City 1-0 on Tuesday evening and Leicester were pitted against Sheffield United this evening, which will leave United knowing what they need to do to keep up chase.

Manchester United:

De Gea;

Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Fosu-Mensah;

Pogba, McTominay;

Greenwood, Fernandes, Rashford;

Martial

Substitutes:

Romero; Bailly, Dalot; Mata, Lingard, Fred, James, Matic; Ighalo

Crystal Palace:

Guaita;

Wards, Dann, Sakho, Van Aanholt;

Milivojevic;

Townsend, McArthur, McCarthy, Haha;

Ayew

Substitutes:

Hennessey, Meyer, Kouyate, Schlupp, Kelly, Woods, Mitchell, Pierrick Riedewald

United and Palace have played 21 times in the Premier League with United winning 16, drawing four and losing once. United have scored 41 goals conceding 10. United have kept 14 clean sheets with Palace keeping three. United have won four penalties, scoring three, with Palace winning none. In total, United have 29 yellow cards Palace have 35 with United having one red card to Palace’s two.

Earlier this season at Old Trafford, United fell to a 2-1 defeat after Jordan Ayew opened the scoring in the 32nd minute of the match with Daniel James scoring the equaliser in the 89th minute. In stoppage time, Patrick van Aanholt scored the winner for Palace. A gutting defeat for United who were not at the best of their game. Last season in this fixture, United won 3-1 with a brace from Romelu Lukaku and a goal from Ashley Young.

Like this: Like Loading...