Confirmed Starting XI: Greenwood leads the line against Wolves; Chong and Rashford in support Gomes on the bench

January 4, 2020

Manchester United face Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Emirates FA Cup at the Molineux this evening. Both teams will be seeking to bounce back from defeats in the Premier League on New Year’s Day. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will need to find a way of getting his team playing in a way whereby they will become a threat to the opposition. Against Arsenal, the team were terrible and could not create much.

The January transfer window is open and it is clear that the team is lacking something. I fully back the manager in that he does not want to just bring in players for the sake of doing so as that may not be the best move at this stage of the rebuild – United need to sign the right type of players, ones with hunger, determination that want to see the club succeed again. Whether that happens this month remains to be seen.

Manchester United:

Romero;

Young, Lindelof, Maguire, Williams;

Pereira, Matic;

Chong, Mata, James;

Greenwood

Substitutes:

Grant; Jones, Dalot, Wan-Bissaka; Fred, Gomes; Rashford

Wolverhampton Wanderers:

Ruddy;

Dendoncker, Coady, KIlman;

Doherty, Saiss, Neves, Vinagre;

Traore, Ashley-Seal, Neto

Substitutes:

Patricio, Bennett, Jonny, Otasowie, Buur, Moutinho, Jimenez

United and Wolves have played a total of 102 matches in this history of both clubs with the first match being played in 1892. United have won 48 times, drawn 18 times and lost 36 times. The last defeat to Wolves came in the Premier League back in April 2019, a 2-1 defeat at the Molineux with Granit Xhaka and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scoring the goals to win Scott McTominay scoring the opening goal, Diogo Jota equalising minutes later and a late own goal scored by Chris Smalling.

Since Wolves were promoted to the Premier League ahead of the 2018/19 season, United have not beaten them in four matches. The first match was played at Old Trafford and resulted in a 1-1 draw. United drew Wolves in the FA Cup that season, at the Molineux and lost 2-0, also losing at the Molineux in the league 2-1. In the last game, earlier this season, it was another 1-1 draw with Anthony Martial opening the scoring and Rúben Neves finding the equaliser. United need to beat Wolves so they can move on.

How Manchester United could look against Wolves; Greenwood leading the line, Fosu-Mensah in midfield, Bailly in defence?

