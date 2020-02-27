Menu

Confirmed Starting XI: Ighalo starts against Brugge; Fernandes, McTominay and Fred also start in last 16 bid

February 27, 2020

Manchester United welcome Club Brugge back to Old Trafford this evening in the UEFA Europa League round of 32 second leg. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side earned a 1-1 draw at the Jan Breydel Stadium last Thursday, getting an away goal courtesy of Anthony Martial. United need to win this match in order to put themselves into Friday’s round of 16 draw in their bid for glory this season, which will also put them into the Champions League, if a Premier League position does not do that.

On Sunday, United beat Watford 3-0 at Old Trafford with Bruno Fernandes scoring from the spot, Anthony Martial doubling United’s lead and Mason Greenwood, assisted by Fernandes scoring the third goal of the game. Odion Ighalo, who has not yet started for United in the three matches played, came on in the second half and could have scored on his Old Trafford debut. Perhaps he will make his first start on Thursday?

Scott McTominay recovered from his knee injury to come off the bench against Watford and could well find himself starting in midfield against the Belgian side. Axel Tuanzebe could well be in line to be involved in the squad with Tim Fosu-Mensah also seeking to make his return after a thigh injury sustained since making his comeback from his long-term knee injury which required surgery.

Manchester United:

Romero;

Wan-Bissaka, Bailly, Maguire, Shaw;

McTominay, Fred;

Mata, Fernandes, James;

Ighalo

Substitutes:

De Gea; Lindelof, Williams; Lingard, Matic, Chong; Greenwood

Club Brugge:

Mignolet;

Mata, Mechele, Deli, Ricca;

Kossounou, Vanaken, Rits;

Tau, Okereke, De Cuyper

Substitutes:

Horvath; Sobol, Mitrović; Diatta, Schrijvers, De Ketelaere; Krmenčík

United and Club Brugge have played a total of three matches in this history of both clubs with the first match being played in 2015. United have won two matches which were played during the qualification rounds of the UEFA Champions League during the 2015/16 season, drawing last week’s match. At Old Trafford, United won 3-1 with a own goal by Michael Carrick putting Brugge ahead then a brace from Memphis Depay followed by a goal from Marouane Fellaini put United in the driving seat to reach the group stages.

Away from home at the Jan Breydel Stadium, United won 4-0 with a hat-trick from Wayne Rooney and Ander Herrera scoring the final goal of the match. United beat the Belgian side 7-1 on aggregate to reach the group stages of the Champions League. United have always done well against Belgian teams in Europe, playing a total of eleven matches, winning seven, drawing twice and losing twice – scoring 33 goals, conceding 10.

About the author

Peter Bennett

Manchester United supporter. Gary Pallister enthusiast. Loved the Class of 1992. An advocate of youth football. Mason Greenwood could well be the future of United. David De Gea is the wall Donald Trump needs.

