Confirmed Starting XI: Martial and Greenwood lead the line, Fernandes in behind against Everton; Ighalo on the bench

Manchester United will be back in Premier League action this afternoon when they travel to Goodison Park to face Carlo Ancelotti’s Everton. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have been in good form in recent weeks and are currently undefeated in their last seven matches in all competitions. The arrival of Bruno Fernandes has been great for United and with the way Odion Ighalo has played so far, goals are coming.

United currently sit three points outside the top four with Chelsea clinging on to their fourth placed position at this moment in time. However, with them facing Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday afternoon with the home side seeking to break away from the relegation places, beating Everton on Sunday will be important for United, to maintain the pressure on Chelsea win, draw or lose.

United will be entering another busy period with at least two matches each week for the foreseeable future with Derby County (away), Manchester City (home), LASK (away), Tottenham Hotspur (home), LASK (home) all coming before the first international break of 2020. United beat Club Brugge 5-0 at Old Trafford on Thursday evening, winning 6-1 on aggregate with goals from Fernandes, Ighalo, Scott McTominay and a brace from Fred.

Manchester United:

De Gea;

Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw;

McTominay, Matic, Fred;

Fernandes;

Greenwood, Martial

Substitutes:

Romero; Bailly, Williams; Mata, Lingard, Pereira; Ighalo

Everton:

Pickford;

Coleman, Keane, Holgate, Baines;

Walcott, Gomes, Davies, Sigurdsson;

Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison

Substitutes:

Virgínia; Mina; Delph, Iwobi, Sidibe, Bernard; Kean

United and Everton have played a total of 202 matches in this history of both clubs with the first match being played in 1892. United have won 88 times, drawn 44 times and lost 70 times. United lost their last fixture at Goodison Park, conceding four goals in the defeat which was a devastating defeat for Solskjaer’s side. At Old Trafford this season, it was a 1-1 draw with Victor Lindelof scoring an own goal and Mason Greenwood getting the equaliser.

Prior to the defeat last season, United had an eight match unbeaten run over Everton, winning six times and drawing twice, scoring 16 goals, conceding four goals, keeping four clean sheets. United did have a twenty match unbeaten run against Everton which lasted a decade from 1995 to 2005. Solskjaer will be seeking a better result than his last visit to Goodison Park, aiming to take all three points back to Manchester, hopefully putting pressure on Chelsea.

Like this: Like Loading...