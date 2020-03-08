Menu

Confirmed Starting XI: Martial and James lead the line against City, Fernandes behind them; McTominay, Greenwood and Ighalo on the bench – No De Bruyne for City

March 8, 2020

Manchester United will be back in Premier League action this afternoon, welcoming Manchester City to Old Trafford. Back in December, during a big week for United, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side beat both City and Tottenham Hotspur in 2-1 scorelines, which was not something many expected to happen. United has faced City twice since then, losing 3-1 and winning 1-0 with both wins against City at the Etihad.

Pep Guardiola’s side will come to the Theatre of Dreams full of confidence after winning the Carabao Cup for the third time in a row last weekend, which is not really a big bragging right considering most City fans did not treat it like it was a major trophy when they did not win it. But now, it seems to be something to brag about – how strange. United need to beat City at Old Trafford, which could see them do the double over them.

Manchester United:

De Gea;

Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw;

Wan-Bissaka, Matic, Fred, Williams;

Fernandes;

James, Martial

Substitutes:

Romero; Bailly, Tuanzebe; Mata, McTominay; Ighalo, Greenwood

Manchester City:

Ederson;

Cancelo, Otamendi, Fernandinho, Zinchenko;

B. Silva, Rodri, Gündogan;

Foden, Agüero, Sterling

Substitutes:

Bravo; Walker, Mendy, Garcia; D. Silva, Mahrez; Jesus

United and City have played a total of 181 matches in this history of both clubs with the first match being played in 1891. United have won 75 times, drawn 52 times and lost 54 times. This will be the fourth match between the two clubs this season; United have won twice, both at the Etihad, losing once, at Old Trafford. Solskjaer’s side could do a league double over City with a win in this match. United have lost their last three home matches against City.

In the reverse fixture which was played in December, United won 2-1 with Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial scoring the goals for United with a late consolation from Nicolás Otamendi. In the other match which United won, played in the Carabao Cup, it was a 1-0 victory with Nemanja Matić scoring the only goal of the game. The 3-1 defeat at Old Trafford, also in the Carabao Cup saw goals from Bernardo Silva, Riyad Mahrez and an Andreas Pereira own goal before Rashford’s consolation.

How United could look against City in the Manchester derby; Martial, Ighalo and Fernandes to cause the damage, McTominay, Fred and Matic to boss the midfield?

Peter Bennett

Manchester United supporter. Gary Pallister enthusiast. Loved the Class of 1992. An advocate of youth football. Mason Greenwood could well be the future of United. David De Gea is the wall Donald Trump needs.

