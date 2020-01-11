Confirmed Starting XI: Martial leads the line, Rashford, Mata and Pereira support, Williams keeps his place against Norwich

Manchester United welcome Norwich City to Old Trafford in the Premier League this afternoon. It will be the second meeting between the two sides this season. United won the last 3-1 at Carrow Road with goals from Scott McTominay, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial. Of late, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have been poor at best ending December and 2019 in good form but are so far winless in 2020.

United need to venture into the transfer market this month, if only to rectify the lack of depth in the midfield, which would be welcomed by the Old Trafford faithful. Discontent seems to be rising amongst those who have an agenda, namely to attract views to their channels and the fans who seem to want to blame everyone but Ed Woodward and the Glazers for the problems at the club – they have been the one constant.

United need to find a way to get a first victory of 2020 on the board. They sit fifth in the Premier League table, five point adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea and one point ahead of sixth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, who have their own injury problems at this stage of the season with Harry Kane on the sidelines. Solskjaer may need to address his tactics in order to get better results as things are becoming more stagnant.

Manchester United:

De Gea;

Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Williams;

Fred, Matic;

Pereira, Mata, Rashford;

Martial

Substitutes:

Grant; Jones, Dalot, Shaw; James, Gomes; Greenwood

Norwich City:

Krul;

Aarons, Zimmermann, Hanley, Byram;

Tettey, Vrancic;

Buendia Stati, McLean, Cantwell;

Idah

Substitutes:

Fahrmann; Lewis, Amadou; Leitner, Trybull; Hernandez, Stiepermann

United and City have played a total of 70 matches in this history of both clubs with the first match being played in 1906. United have won 38 times, drawn 15 times and lost 17 times. The last defeat to Norwich came in the Premier League back in December 2015, a 2-1 defeat at the Old Trafford with Cameron Jerome and Alex Tettey putting the Canaries 2-0 up before Anthony Martial got a consolation for United.

United have endured a 13 match unbeaten run against Norwich which lasted from November 1979 until November 1986, then an 11 match unbeaten run from March 1991 until August 2004. Since the last defeat, United and Norwich have played twice with United winning both matches. A 3-1 victory at Carrow Road in October 2019 was the last meeting between the two clubs with Scott McTominay, Marcus Rashford and Martial all scoring in that match.

