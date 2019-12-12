Menu

Confirmed Starting XI: Martial, Mata and Greenwood lead the attack against AZ; Garner and Williams start

December 12, 2019

Manchester United are back in action on this evening, welcoming AZ Alkmaar to Old Trafford in the final UEFA Europa League group stage match this season. Both teams are through to the Round of 32 stage, which will commence next year – this match will decide which team tops the group, which is currently United, a point ahead of the Dutch side. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will want to keep his winning run going.

In their last two matches, United has defeated Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 at Old Trafford and Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City, at the Etihad, with the same scoreline. These were two matches that the #OleOut brigade were gunning to be defeats, which is a shame for them as their fickle support seems to have been shown massively. Patience and stability is what is needed this season, not changing another manager.

Manchester United:

Romero;

Young, Tuanzebe, Maguire, Williams;

Matic, Garner, Pereira;

Mata, Martial, Greenwood

Substitutes:

Grant; Jones, Laird; Fred, McTominay; Rashford, Chong

AZ Alkmaar:

Bizot;

Svenssoon, Clasie, Wuytens, Wijndal;

Midtsjo, Koopmeiners, de Wit;

Sugawara, Stengs, Idrissi

Substitutes:

de Boer; Vlaar, Ouwejan, Kramer; Reijnders; Druijf, Aboukhlal

United and AZ Alkmaar have played just once in the history of both clubs, a 0-0 draw in the group stages of the UEFA Europa League this season. There was literally nothing great from the match back in October and it was the only match in which United dropped points and failed to score in the competition this season. The match though will decide which teams tops the group, although both teams are safely through to the round of 32 stage of the competition next year.

