Confirmed Starting XI: Martial, Pereira, Mata, and James lead the line; Jones back in the team against Burnley

Manchester United face Burnley in the Premier League at Old Trafford this evening in a bid to get back to winning ways after a 2-0 defeat to league leaders Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday afternoon. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side beat Burnley 2-0 at Turf Moor at the end of December, finishing the month in style but a tough January has seen them win just twice so far in 2020.

United have lost many players to injury at different stages this season, which is all part of the game but it has left the team in a position whereby they have no creativity and no ability to drive forwards, which can only be attributed to the ownership of the Glazers and Ed Woodward’s incompetence at running a football club with only a business brain. United will need to delve into the transfer market to find solutions.

Failure to do this will result in the club finding themselves in a position whereby their season will be over inside the next six weeks as they could well be out of the Carabao Cup, if they do not find a way to come back from a 3-1 defeat to Manchester City in seven days time. Next weekend, they will be back in action in the Emirates FA Cup, returning to UEFA Europa League action next month. Things need to change and quickly.

Manchester United:

De Gea;

Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Jones, Williams;

Fred, Matic;

Pereira, Mata, James;

Martial

Substitutes:

Romero; Bailly, Dalot, Shaw; Lingard, Gomes; Greenwood

Burnley:

Pope;

Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor;

Hendrick, Cork, Westwood, McNeil;

Wood, Rodriguez

Substitutes:

Hart, Long, Pieters, Brady, Lennon, Goodridge, Vydra

United and Burnley have played a total of 129 matches in this history of both clubs with the first match being played in 1892. United have won 62 times, drawn 23 times and lost 44 times. The last defeat to Burnley came in the Premier League back in August 2009, a 1-0 defeat at the Turf Moor with Robbie Blake scoring the only goal of the game in the 19th minute of the match. Since that defeat, the two teams have faced each other ten times – all in the Premier League.

Of those ten matches, United are undefeated; winning six times and drawing four times. The Red Devils scored a total of 17 goals, conceding five goals – keeping five clean sheets. Last season in this fixture it was a 2-2 draw at Old Trafford with United beating Burnley at Turf Moor, as they did this season. The last match, a 2-0 United victory at Turf Moor, saw Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford on the scoresheet.

