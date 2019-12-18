Menu

Confirmed Starting XI: Martial, Rashford, Greenwood and Mata lead the line against Colchester in the Carabao Cup

December 18, 2019

Manchester United come up against Colchester United in the quarter-final of the Carabao Cup this evening. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side could be 90 minutes from a semi-final place in the competition this season, which is further than they came last season as they lost to Derby County on penalties in the third round of the competition. United have not faced Colchester for 26 years and they have never played at Old Trafford.

Against Everton, United played their 4,000th match with at least one academy graduate in the first team. This record will continue against Colchester with the addition of some younger players in the squad to give them some experience in the first team, which will help their ability to meet the criteria to make it at the club. Solskjaer seems to have put a lot of attention into giving youth a chance, which is great.

Manchester United:

Romero;

Young, Tuanzebe, Maguire, Shaw;

Matic, Pereira;

Greenwood, Mata, Rashford;

Martial

Substitutes:

Grant; Jones, Williams; Lingard, Garner, McTominay; Chong

Colchester United:

Gerken;

Jackson, Eastman, Prosser, Bramall;

Lapslie, Pell, Comley, Harriott;

Nouble, Norris

Substitutes:

Ross, Sowunmi, Brown, Clampin, Stevenson, Gambin, Poku

United and Colchester United have played a total of two matches in this history of both clubs with the first match being played in 1979. United have won both matches. The first was placed on 1979 in the FA Cup, a 1-0 victory for United with Jimmy Greenhoff scoring the only goal of the game. United got to the final of the FA Cup in the 1978/79 season but were beaten 3-2 by Arsenal, which was a shame.

The second match against Colchester United came just over four years later in 1983, this time in the League Cup. It was a 2-0 victory for United this time with goals score by Gordon McQueen and Remi Moses. United made it to the next round of the League Cup that season, drawing 1-1 with Oxford United, needing a replay, which also ended up a 1-1 draw with a second replay ending with Oxford United winning 2-1.

How Manchester United could look against Colchester United; 4-2-3-1 with Greenwood, Ramazani, Gomes, Chong, Garner, Levitt and Tuanzebe Review & Ratings: Marcus Rashford scores, assists and forces an own goal in 3-0 Carabao Cup victory over Colchester United

