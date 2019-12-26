Menu

Confirmed Starting XI: Martial, Rashford, Greenwood and Pereira start against Newcastle; Pogba on the bench

December 26, 2019

Manchester United are back in Premier League action at Old Trafford this evening as they face Newcastle United. It will be the second time that Amazon Prime has broadcast matches in the competition this season – and will be the final time also. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side will be seeking to bounce back from poor league performances after beating both Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City.

In the matches following the victories over Spurs and City, United have drawn 2-2 against Everton and lost 2-0 to Watford. Wins in both of those matches could have left United on the cusp of breaking into the top four of the Premier League, which is where they will need to finish at the end of the season to get back into the UEFA Champions League – although they could achieve the same by winning the UEFA Europa League.

Manchester United:

De Gea;

Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw;

McTominay, Pereira, Fred;

Greenwood, Rashford, Martial

Substitutes:

Romero; Jones, Young; Pogba, Mata, Lingard, James

Newcastle United:

Dubravka;

Schar, Fernandez, Lejeune;

Manquillo, S. Longstaff, M. Longstaff, Almiron, Willems;

Gayle, Joelinton

Substitutes:

Darlow; Hayden, Krafth, Yedlin; Shelvey, Atsu; Carroll

United and Newcastle have played a total of 168 matches in this history of both clubs with the first match being played in 1895. United have won 86 times, drawn 39 times and lost 43 times. The last defeat to Newcastle came in the Premier League back in October 2019, a 1-0 defeat at St James’ Park with Matty Longstaff scoring the only goal of the game in the 72nd minute – a poor result and performance for United.

Newcastle have not won at Old Trafford in the Premier League since their 1-0 victory on the 7 December 2013 with Yohan Cabaye scoring the only goal of that game. Since then, four matches have been played at Old Trafford with United winning three times and drawing once. This will be the 50th match between United and Newcastle in the Premier League. United have won 28 times, drawing 14 and losing seven times.

How Manchester United could look against Newcastle United; Paul Pogba to start in advanced role, Mason Greenwood leading the line?

