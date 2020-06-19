Menu

Confirmed Starting XI: Martial, Rashford, James and Fernandes lead the line against Spurs; Pogba on the bench

June 19, 2020

Manchester United will return to Premier League action three months after the league was suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic. It was a shame as United, back then were in good form and on an eleven match unbeaten run, scoring 29 goals, conceding two and keeping nine clean sheets. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be seeking to keep that going.

It will be the first time that Jose Mourinho has faced his former club since he was sacked almost 17 months ago and will face United with his team in dire form with one draw and five defeats in their last six matches and seemingly facing an uphill battle in their bid to qualify for European football next season, which seems tough right now.

Manchester United:

De Gea;

Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw;

Fred, McTominay;

James, Fernandes, Rashford;

Martial

Substitutes:

Romero; Bailly, Williams; Pogba, Mata, Lingard, Matic; Ighalo, Greenwood

Tottenham Hotspur:

Lloris;

Aurier, Sanchez, Dier, Davies;

Winks, Sissoko;

Bergwijn, Lamela, Son;

Kane

Substitutes:

Gazzaniga; Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Sessignon; Lo Celso, N’Dombele, Fernandes; White

United and Spurs have played 55 times in the Premier League with United winning 35 times, drawing 11 times and losing nine times. In total, United have scored 93 goals to Spurs’ 49. United have kept 27 clean sheets to Spurs’ eight. United have won six penalties, scoring all of them. In total, United have received 95 yellow cards and three red cards. Spurs had 91 yellow cards and one red card.

This match will be a race to find European football next season for Mourinho’s side, who were placed ninth in the league before the match, with United in fifth; four points better off than the North Londoners. United will be seeking three points from this match which will fortify their position to qualify for the UEFA Champions League next season as Spurs seek to climb into the UEFA Europa League position.

Manchester United join Arsenal in race to sign Cengiz Under from AS Roma - reports

