Menu

Confirmed Starting XI: No changes for United; Martial, Rashford, Fernandes and Greenwood lead the line against Bournemouth; Pogba starts too – no injury concerns there

July 4, 2020

ManchesterManchester United face Bournemouth in the Premier League at Old Trafford this afternoon in a traditional 3pm kick off. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be pleased with his squad at this stage of the season with all still to play for. Bruno Fernandes has literally changed United’s playing style since arriving in January with Paul Pogba working well with him. Chelsea will be looking over their shoulders this weekend, as will Leicester City, who has dropped in form considerably.United

Bournemouth have fallen this season and could well be relegated from the Premier League, which is what they deserve when you look at their form. In the last six matches, they have lost five and drawn one and their last victory goes back to the 1 February. United need to hit them hard and ruin their season, keeping United’s alive with everything to play for. The UEFA Champions League is still on the table for United, and if they make the top four, will still have a chance winning the Europa League.

Manchester United:

De Gea;

Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw;

Matic, Pogba;

Greenwood, Fernandes, Rashford;

Martial

Substitutes:

Romero; Bailly, Williams; Mata, Pereira, Fred, James, McTominay; Ighalo

Bournemouth:

Ramsdale;

Smith, Ake, Kelly, Rico;

Brooks, L. Cook, Lerma, Stanislas;

Solanke, King

Substitutes:

Boruc, Gosling, G. Surman, Danjuma, Stacey, H. Wilson, Billing, Travers, Surridge

United and Bournemouth have played nine times in the Premier League with United winning six, drawing once and losing twice. In total, United have scored 17 goals conceding eight. Both United have kept two clean sheets with Bournemouth keeping one. United have been awarded one penalty, failing to score it, with Bournemouth awarded one and scoring it. In total, United have received 16 yellow cards and one red. Bournemouth have received 17 yellow cards and one red card.

Back in November 2019, Bournemouth beat United 1-0 at the Vitality Stadium in the Premier League, which is something that Solskjaer will need to avenge. However, United are in much better for at this moment in time with a 15-match unbeaten run, scoring 38 goals, conceding four times, keeping 11 clean sheets. Bournemouth will not be happy to visit the Theatre of Dreams with United in this kind of form, which could be just another sign of their relegation this season.

Paul Pogba could extend Manchester United contract as he has 'never been happier' - reports

About the author

Peter Bennett

Manchester United supporter. Gary Pallister enthusiast. Loved the Class of 1992. An advocate of youth football. Mason Greenwood could well be the future of United. David De Gea is the wall Donald Trump needs.

more by this author

Other news you may also like

Confirmed Starting XI: Smalling and Jones in the centre of defence; Mata returns; Rashford leading the line

FeatureFirst TeamManagersNewsOpinionStarting XI 0
March 30, 2019

Manchester United will be back in action at the Theatre of Dreams on Saturday afternoon as they welcome Javi Gracia’s Watford in the Premier League. United manager… Read more

Report: Demetri Mitchell scored a stunning free-kick to beat Leicester City in the first U23 game of the season

AcademyManagersMatch ReportsOpinionU23's 0
August 14, 2017

Manchester United beat Leicester City 1-0 in their first Premier League 2 match of the season. Only Liverpool and Sunderland had won this weekend with United joining them… Read more

Manchester United make 'significant breakthrough' in bid to sign Bruno Fernandes

FeatureFirst TeamManagersNewsOpinionTransfer Rumours 0
January 28, 2020

Manchester United have reportedly increased their offer to sign Bruno Fernandes from Sporting CP this month. For weeks now, speculation has been rife linking the Portugu… Read more

Victor Lindelof: The answer to Manchester United’s centre half question

First TeamManagersOpinion 0
July 25, 2018

On the 21 October 2017, Manchester United lost their first league game of the season 2-1 to newly promoted Huddersfield Town. Summer signing Victor Lindelof, in only hi… Read more

copyright: PB

%d bloggers like this: