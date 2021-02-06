Confirmed XI: Cavani, Fernandes and Pogba start against Everton. Time to chew the Toffees?

Manchester United will entertain Everton in the Premier League at Old Trafford this evening. The match previously scheduled to be played on Monday 8th February 2021 but United’s participation in the Emirates FA Cup meant that the match was brought forward. United will be going into this game in full confidence after their 9-0 humiliation of Southampton on Tuesday evening which saw Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Marcus Rashford, Jan Bednarek (own goal), Edinson Cavani, an Anthony Martial brace, Scott McTominay, Bruno Fernandes (penalty) and Daniel James all get on the scoresheet.

Everton beat Leeds United in the Premier League on Wednesday evening with Gylfi Sigurdsson and Dominic Calvert-Lewin on the scoresheet. United have met Everton a total of 205 times in all competitions, winning 90 times, drawing 45 and losing 70 times. United were last beaten by Everton on the 21 April 2019, a 4-0 defeat at Goodison Park in the Premier League. In the four matches played since, there have been two 1-1 draws at both Goodison Park and Old Trafford but in the last two meetings, United have won; 3-1 in the Premier League at Goodison Park and 2-0 at Old Trafford in the Carabao Cup

Manchester United:

De Gea;

Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw;

McTominay, Pogba;

Greenwood, Fernandes, Rashford;

Cavani

Substitutes:

Henderson; Telles, Williams, Tuanzebe; Fred, James, Matic, Van de Beek; Martial

Everton:

Olsen;

Holgate, Keane, Godfrey, Digne;

Doucoure, Davies;

Rodriguez, Gomes, Richarlison;

Calvert-Lewin

Substitutes:

Virginia; Mina, Nkounkou, Coleman; Delph, Sigurdsson; King, Iwobi, Bernard

United and Everton have met 57 times in the history of the Premier League. United have won 37 times, drawing 11 times and losing nine times. United have scored a total of 105 goals, conceding 54 with United winning five penalties and scoring four with Everton winning four and scoring three. United have kept 24 clean sheets with Everton keeping nine. United have received 74 yellow cards and two red cards. Everton have received 107 yellow cards and three red cards. United had a cracking result against Southampton, with nine goals being scored, which will be a massive confidence boost for the Red Devils.

In the Premier League fixture at Old Trafford last season, it was a 1-1 draw with Victor Lindelof scoring an own goal in the first half and Mason Greenwood levelling the score in the 77th minute. At Goodison Park last season, it was a 1-1 draw with Dominic Calvert-Lewin scoring in the third minute and Bruno Fernandes equalising in the 31st minute. United have played Everton at Goodison Park twice this season, winning both. In the Premier League it was a 3-1 victory to United with Bernard opening the scoring in the 19 minute with Bruno Fernandes scoring a brace and Edinson Cavani getting the other. In the Carabao Cup, United won 2-0 with Cavani and Anthony Martial scoring the goals.

Written by John Walker

