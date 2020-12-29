Confirmed XI: Cavani, Greenwood, Fernandes and Rashford start against Wolves; Martial, Van de Beek and McTominay on the bench

Manchester United welcome Wolverhampton Wanderers to Old Trafford in the Premier League on Tuesday evening – which is also the last match of 2020. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side will be annoyed with the draw away to Leicester City on Boxing Day and will be seeking to get another three points in the bag in a crucial match for the club, ending 2020 on a high and moving on to 2021. United have shown some improvement this season and had risen to third place in the Premier League, now sitting in fourth before this round of matches have all been completed.

Solskjaer will be happy with what he has seen so far this season with United making a bid to have a much better season than last. United may not be classed as title contenders yet but after Liverpool slipped to a 1-1 draw against West Bromwich Albion at Anfield, it leaves United five points behind the current Champions with a game in hand over them. Wolves drew 1-1 with Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday evening, which kept United fourth in the Premier League table, if the North London club get the victory. When United play their game in hand, they might not be far from the league leaders.

Manchester United:

De Gea;

Wan-Bissaka, Bailly, Maguire, Telles;

Matic, Pogba;

Greenwood, Fernandes, Rashford;

Cavani

Substitutes:

Henderson; Shaw, Tuanzebe; Mata, Fred, James, Van de Beek, McTominay; Martial

Wolverhampton Wanderers:

Patricio;

Kilman, Coady, Saiss;

Hoever, Moutinho, Neves, Ait-Nouri;

Vitinha;

Traore, Neto;

Substitutes:

Ruddy; Semedo, Marques, Richards; Podence, Otasowie, Cundle; Silva, Corbeanu

United and Wolves have met 12 times in the history of the Premier League. United have won six times, drawing there times and losing three times. United have scored 20 goals against Wolves, winning two penalties and scoring one of them. Wolves have scored nine goals, winning no penalties. United have kept five clean sheets with Wolves keeping two. In terms of discipline, United have been shown 17 yellow cards with one red card whereas Wolves have been shown 15 yellow cards and one red card. United will be looking to go back to winning ways after their 2-2 draw with Leicester on Boxing Day.

In this fixture at Old Trafford last season, played on the 1 February 2020, it was a 0-0 draw and Bruno Fernandes’ debut for the club after arriving at the end of the January transfer window. It was not an ideal result, but positive one for a club that had gone through turbulent times during the 2019/20 season and it was going to become more turbulent with the coronavirus pandemic on the way. At the Molineux last season, which was played on the 19 August 2019, it was. 1-1 draw with Anthony Martial opening the scoring in the 27th minute of the match and Rúben Neves equalising in the 55th minute of the match.

Written by John Walker

