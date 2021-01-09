Confirmed XI: Henderson, Tuanzebe, Van de Beek and Lingard start against Watford in the Emirates FA Cup

Manchester United will face Watford in the third round of the Emirates FA Cup at Old Trafford this evening, their first match in the competition since losing to Chelsea in the semi-final of the competition last season. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side will be looking to go back to winning ways after a 2-0 defeat to Manchester City in the semi-final of the Carabao Cup earlier in the week, seeing them losing a fourth consecutive semi-final under Solskjaer. The manager will be hoping that his team have all they need to take on the club which was relegated from the Premier League at the end of last season.

Watford are currently sixth in the Championship this season, ten points off the top spot, currently help by Norwich City with a game in hand. New Watford manager, Xisco Munoz will be seeking to keep his team in the FA Cup this season, scalping United, which is possible in a one-off match such as this. However, United will be looking to power home with the victory booking their place in the draw for the fourth round, which will take place on Monday evening. The draw for the fifth round will also take place, giving all teams the chance to see who they could face should they progress to that stage of the competition.

Manchester United:

Henderson;

Williams, Bailly, Tuanzebe, Telles;

McTominay, Van de Beek;

Lingard, Mata, James;

Greenwood

Substitutes:

De Gea; Maguire, Wan-Bissaka; Fred, Fernandes, Matic; Martial, Rashford, Ighalo

Watford:

Bachmann;

Masina, Troost-Ekong, Sierralta, Navarro;

Pedro, Highes, Chalobah, Sarr;

Zinckernagel, Gray

Substitutes:

Foster; Ngakia, Wilmot, Sema, Dalby, Barrett, Hung, Crichlow, Phillips

United and Watford have met 34 times in the history of both clubs. Eight of those matches (this one being the ninth) were played in the FA Cup or the League Cup. United have won a total of 23 times, drawing five times and losing six times. United have scored a total of 62 goals, keeping 14 clean sheets. Watford have scored a total of 30, keeping three clean sheets. Six of the matches played were in the FA Cup with United winning four, drawing once and losing once. Two matches were in the League Cup, United winning one and losing one. Solskjaer’s side will be seeking to enter the next round of the domestic competition this evening.

United last played Watford in the Premier League on the 23 February 2020, a 3-0 victory at Old Trafford with Bruno Fernandes scoring a 42nd minute penalty, Anthony Martial doubling the lead in the 58th minute and Mason Greenwood completing the victory in the 75th minute of the match. Earlier that season, Watford beat United at Vicarage Road in a match played on the 22 December 2019. It was a 2-0 defeat with Ismaïla Sarr finding the back of the net in the 50th minute of the match and Troy Deeney scoring a penalty four minutes later. Watford were relegated from the Premier League at the end of the 2019/20 season.

