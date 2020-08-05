Menu

Confirmed XI: Ighalo, Mata, McTominay, Lingard and James start Linzer ASK

August 5, 2020

Manchester United return to action in the UEFA Europa League this evening as they welcome Linzer ASK to the Theatre of Dreams for the round of 16 second leg fixture. United won the first leg back in March with a 5-0 scoreline with Odion Ighalo, Daniel James, Juan Mata, Mason Greenwood and Andreas Pereira scoring the goals, seemingly ending the Austrian sides participation in the competition. It could be a good month for United as they hunt a trophy.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be seeking to get the job done with the latter stages of the tournament being played in Germany with United’s first match to be played RheinEnergieSTADION in Cologne in which they will either face FC Copenhagen or İstanbul Başakşehir. If United win that match, they will stay in Cologne for the semi-final with the final also to be played in the German stadium. United have qualified for the UEFA Champions League next season, finishing third in the Premier League.

Manchester United:

Romero;

Fosu-Mensah, Bailly, Maguire, Williams;

Fred;

Mata, McTominay, Lingard, James;

Ighalo

Substitutes:

Grant; Wan-Bissaka, Mengi; Pogba, Pereira, Fernandes, Matic, Garner; Martial, Rashford, Greenwood, Chong

Linzer ASK:

Schlager;

Andrade, Trauner, Wiesinger;

Renner, Michorl, Holland, Ranftl;

Balic, Raguz, Frieser

Substitutes:

Lawal; Gebauer, Filipovic, Reiter, Ramsebner, V. Muller, Wostry, Haudum, Sabitzer, Celic

United and Linzer met for the first time back in March, which was the last match to be played before the suspension of world football because of the coronavirus pandemic. United on that match 5-0, which was played behind closed doors in the Linzer Stadion. The goalscorer in that match were Odion Ighalo 28′, Daniel James 58′, Juan Mata 82′, Mason Greenwood 90+2′, and Andreas Pereira 90+3′. In effect, this tie has already been decided ahead of the second leg to be played on Wednesday evening.

United have played Austrian teams in Europe. United beat SK Rapid Wien 3-0 on aggregate in 1969 in the quarter-final European Champions Clubs’ Cup, beating the same club 2-0 twice in the group stages of the UEFA Champions League in 1996. In 1999, United beat SK Sturm Graz 3-0 and 2-1 in the group stage one of the Champions League. Finally, beating Sturm Graz again in the Champions League, this time in the group stage two, winning 2-0 and 3-0.

Written by John Walker

Tahith Chong linked with Werder Bremen loan with agent in Germany

About the author

John Walker

I support Manchester United, the greatest English football team to have ever existed. Bruno Fernandes is the latest in a long line of players with great ability to play for the club. I idolised Bryan Robson, David Beckham, Paul Scholes, and Eric Cantona growing up. Sir Alex Ferguson was an inspirati

more by this author

Other news you may also like

Superstar signings are not what Manchester United need to get them challenging for the Premier League title

FeatureFirst TeamManagersNewsOpinion 0
February 9, 2019

Manchester United caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has suggested that singing superstar players is not something that is necessarily going to work for the club, mov… Read more

Rise To Fame: Sean Goss – The next Michael Carrick?

AcademyFirst TeamManagersOpinionRise to Fame 0
November 26, 2016

Sean Goss was signed by Manchester United from Exeter City back in the summer of 2012 for an initial fee of £100,000, according to reports by the BBC at the time. Goss, … Read more

How Manchester United could look against Inter Milan in the International Champions Cup in Singapore

FeatureFirst TeamManagersMatch PreviewsNewsOpinionStarting XI 0
July 19, 2019

Manchester United will take on Inter Milan in the International Champions Cup at the Singapore National Stadium on Saturday 20 July 2019, KO 12:30 BST. The match will be… Read more

Memphis Depay used analytics company to plot perfect transfer away from Manchester United – reports

First TeamManagersNewsOpinion 0
May 30, 2020

Memphis Depay signed for Manchester United in the summer of 2015 for just over £30 million, coming from Dutch team PSV Eindhoven, the same club that Ruud van Nistelrooy… Read more

copyright: PB

%d bloggers like this: