Confirmed XI: Lindelof, Fred and Martial return to the starting XI; Pogba, Van de Beek and Cavani on the bench

Manchester United are back in Premier League action this afternoon as they face Everton at Goodison Park. Carlo Ancelotti’s side have lost their last two matches, as have Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s United with both managers seeking to return to winning ways ahead of the last international break of 2020. Everton last won four matches ago when they beat Brighton and Hove Albion 4-2 in the Premier League at the start of October whereas United last won just over a week ago when they punished RB Leipzig 5-0 in the UEFA Champions League. Solskjaer will be under pressure, especially with rumours that suggest the club has contacted Mauricio Pochettino.

The thing is, the problems at the club have been endured by David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho and now Solskjaer but so-called supporters of the club will always blame the current manager, not the factor that only one of the main contributors of the problems; Ed Woodward and the Glazers are the only thing that has been present during each and every problem that the managers of the club has faced. There are few players who have been present since Moyes and Sir Alex Ferguson before him so to blame one man for everything shows that people do not think about things, that just open their mouthes, which without thought is pointless.

Manchester United:

De Gea;

Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw;

Fred, McTominay;

Mata, Fernandes, Rashford;

Martial

Substitutes:

Henderson; Tuanzebe; Pogba, James, Matic, Van de Beek; Cavani

Everton:

Pickford;

Coleman, Holgate, Keane, Digne;

Doucoure, Allan, Sigurdsson;

Rodriguez, Calvert-Lewin, Bernard

Substitutes:

Olsen; Mina, Godfrey; Gomes, Davies; Tosun, Iwobi

United and Everton have played a total of 56 times in the history of the Premier League with United winning 36 times, Everton winning nine times and the two teams drawing 11 times. United have scored a total of 102 goals; winning five penalties and scoring four of them. Everton have scored a total of 53 goals; winning four penalties, scoring three of them. United have kept a total of 24 clean sheets with Everton keeping nine. In terms of discipline, United have been shown a total of 72 yellow cards with two red cards whereas Everton have been shown a total of 103 yellow cards with three red cards being shown.

Last season at Goodison Park, which was played on the 1 March 2020, before the coronavirus lockdown, it was a 1-1 draw between the two sides with Dominic Calvert-Lewin opening the scoring in the third minute of the match and Bruno Fernandes equalising in the 31st minute, assisted by Nemanja Matic. At Old Trafford, which was played on the 15 December 2019, almost three months earlier, it was also a 1-1 draw between the two sides with Victor Lindelof scoring an own goal in the 36th minute of the match and Mason Greenwood, assisted by Daniel James, scoring the equaliser in the 77th minute of the match.

Written by John Walker

