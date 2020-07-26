Menu

Confirmed XI: Manchester United name strong team to face Leicester City; no Luke Shaw

July 26, 2020

Manchester United will face Leicester City at the King Power Stadium in the final Premier League match of the season this afternoon. After their 1-1 draw with West Ham United on Wednesday and Chelsea’s 5-3 defeat to Liverpool, if saw United going into third place in the league, therefore in with a chance of achieving UEFA Champions League football next season, providing they at least draw with Leicester.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be seeking a victory in the final match of the season, which should keep United in third even if Chelsea beat Wolverhampton Wanderers. Brendan Rodger’s side could be the side to lose out this season, staying in the top four for a long period time but falling out of those places when it matters because of poor form. Not all that long ago Leicester had a big lead over United.

Manchester United:

De Gea;

Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Williams;

Pogba, Matic;

Greenwood, Fernandes, Rashford;

Martial

Substitutes:

Romero; Bailly, Fosu-Mensah; Mata, Lingard, Fred, James, McTominay; Ighalo

Leicester City:

Schmeichel;

Justin, Morgan, Evans, Thomas;

Albrighton, Choudhury, Ndidi, Tielemans, Thomas;

Vardy, Iheanacho

Substitutes:

Gray, Ward, Barnes, Perez, James, Mendy, Praet, Bennett, Hirst

United and Leicester have played 27 times in the Premier League with United winning 18, drawing seven and losing twice. United have scored 58 goals conceding 22. United have kept 13 clean sheets with the Foxes keeping two. United have won three penalties, scoring two with the Foxes winning two and scoring both. Both teams have been shown 32 yellow cards with United getting one red card and Leicester getting two.

The two sides last met on the 14 September 2019 at Old Trafford and United won 1-0 with Marcus Rashford scoring an eighth minute penalty to take all three points for United. In this fixture last season, United won 1-0 with Rashford again scoring the only goal of the game in the ninth minute. United have not lost to Leicester since the 21 September 2014, a 5-3 defeat at the King Power Stadium.

Written by John Walker

James Maddison signs Leicester City contract extension; supposed blow to Manchester United!

