Confirmed XI: Martial, Cavani, Greenwood and Fernandes lead the line against Fulham; Rashford and Van de Beek on the bench

Manchester United will be back in Premier League action this evening as they travel to London to face Fulham at Craven Cottage. United drew 0-0 with Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday and at the time of writing still top the Premier League table – although that could change with Leicester City playing on Tuesday evening and Manchester City playing in an earlier kick off on Wednesday. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be happy with what he has seen from his team in recent weeks, although I am sure he will be looking back at the clubs chances against Liverpool on Sunday with a win close to happening.

United will need to continue winning in the Premier League to keep chase on their rivals this season with Liverpool, Leicester and City all being close to United and the fact that Tottenham Hotspur and Everton will be seeking to get themselves in the mix this season, which will either work form them or fail. United will need to keep their heads, continue to rotate the teams regularly and keep their freshness ahead of future matches. United will be back in Emirates FA Cup action this weekend, taking on Liverpool at Old Trafford in the domestic cup competition, which might see Solskjaer’s side prevail over their rivals once more.

Manchester United:

De Gea;

Wan-Bissaka, Bailly, Maguire, Shaw;

Fred, Pogba;

Greenwood, Fernandes, Cavani;

Martial

Substitutes:

Henderson; Telles, Tuanzebe; Mata, James, Matic, Van de Beek, McTominay; Rashford

Fulham:

Areola;

Aina, Andersen, Adarabioyo;

Tete, Loftus-Cheek, Zambo Anguissa, Reed, Bryan;

Cavaleiro, Lookman

Substitutes:

Rodak; Hector, Odoi, Ream; Kebano, Lemina, Onomah; Mitrovic, Kamara

United and Fulham have played 28 times in the history of the Premier League. United have won 20 of the meetings, drawing five and losing three. United have scored a total of 65 goals, winning two penalties and scoring one of them. Fulham have scored 29 goals, winning two penalties and scoring both of them. United have kept 11 cleans sheets with Fulham keeping two. In terms of discipline, United have been shown 39 yellow cards with two red cards being shown. Fulham have been shown 34 yellow cards with one red card. After the 0-0 draw with Liverpool, which kept United top of the league on Sunday, winning this is important.

United and Fulham last met in the 2018/19 season. In the match at Craven Cottage, played on the 9 February 2019, almost two years ago, it was a 3-0 victory for United with Paul Pogba opening the scoring in the 14th minute, assisted by Anthony Martial, who scored his own goal nine minutes later, assisted by Phil Jones. Pogba then sealed the victory with a 65th minute penalty. At Old Trafford, in a match played on the 8 December 2018, it was a 4-1 victory for United with goals scored by Ashley Young (13′), Juan Mata (28′), Romelu Lukaku (42′) and Marcus Rashford (82′). Fulham scored a consolation through Aboubakar Kamara.

Written by John Walker

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

