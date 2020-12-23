Confirmed XI: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer names team to face Everton in Carabao Cup quarter-final

Manchester United will take a break from the Premier League this evening as they travel to Goodison Park to take on Everton for the second time this season, this time in the Carabao Cup quarter-final. United topped the Merseyside club on Sunday with a 6-2 victory over Leeds United in the Premier League – their biggest scoring victory in the league this season. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be seeking to get his team to the semi-final of the Carabao Cup this season in bid to win his first trophy as manager of the club, which has so far avoided him, losing three semi-finals so far. United may need to rotate some players for this match.

United will take on Leicester City in the Premier League at the King Power Stadium on Boxing Day (Saturday), kicking off at 12:30 GMT. It is important that United continue to keep winning in the league and resting some important players, keeping them fresh for the remaining three matches, after Everton, which are to be played between Boxing Day and New Year’s Day. Everton could be a tough team to beat, although at Goodison Park on the 7 November, United won 3-1 with a brace from Bruno Fernandes and a late goal scored by Edinson Cavani, who is fit once again for United and could perhaps start this match?

Manchester United:

Henderson;

Tuanzebe, Bailly, Maguire, Telles;

Van de Beek, Matic, Pogba;

Fernandes;

Greenwood, Cavani

Substitutes:

Grant; Shaw, Fosu-Mensah; Lingard, Fred; Martial, Rashford

Everton:

Olsen;

Coleman, Mina, Keane, Godfrey;

Doucoure, Gomes;

Iwobi, Sigurdsson, Richarlison;

Calvert-Lewin

Substitutes:

Pickford; Kenny, Holgate; Davies; Tosun, Bernard, Gordon

United and Everton have met 15 times in domestic cup competitions, 12 times in the FA Cup and three times in the League Cup. United have won seven times, lost eight times and drawn once (which led to a defeat on penalties which is included in the losses). United have scored a total of 13 goals, conceding 14 and keeping six clean sheets. The last time United met Everton in a cup competition was in the FA Cup semi-final on the 23 April 2016, winning 2-1 with Marouane Fellaini opening the scoring in the 34th minute, Chris Smalling scoring an own goal in the 75th minute and Anthony Martial scoring the winner in the 90th minute.

In the Premier League it is a different story with 57 matches being played with United winning 37, drawing 11 and losing nine. United have scored 15 goals, winning five penalties and scoring four. Everton have scored 54 times, winning four penalties, scoring three. United have kept 24 clean sheets with Everton keeping just nine. Earlier this season, United beat Everton 3-1 at Goodison Park. Bernard opened the scoring in the 19th minute then Bruno Fernandes scored a brace in the 25th and 32nd minutes with Edinson Cavani scoring the winner two minutes into added time. United will be looking for a similar result on Wednesday evening.

