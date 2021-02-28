Confirmed XI: Rashford, Greenwood, Fernandes and James start against Chelsea, Diallo and Van de Beek on the bench

Manchester United travel to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea in the Premier League this afternoon. It will be a big match for United, who will face Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea for the first time this season, having drawn with Frank Lampard’s Chelsea at Old Trafford earlier in the season. United’s form at the Bridge is better than it has been, undefeated in the last four visits with three wins, one draw, eight goals scored, three conceded and two clean sheets. United qualified for the UEFA Europa League round of 16 on Thursday evening and were drawn against AC Milan and will a few weeks break from European competition, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side will be seeking to improve their position in the league this season with many tough matches ahead of them.

United gave Shola Shoretire his debut in the Europa League on Thursday, making him the youngest player to represent United on the European stage, which is a big thing considering the talent that has played for the club at a similar age during the course of history. At this moment in time, United are second in the Premier League table level on points with Leicester City but with a better goal difference. United face Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League earlier this season with the club then managed by Thomas Tuchel. Solskjaer’s side got the better of Tuchel’s side in the first match of the group stage, winning 2-1 with Bruno Fernandes scoring a penalty and Marcus Rashford scoring the winner after an Anthony Martial own goal.

Manchester United:

De Gea;

Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw;

McTominay, Fred;

Greenwood, Fernandes, James;

Rashford

Substitutes:

Henderson; Bailly, Telles, Williams, Tuanzebe; Diallo, Matic, Van de Beek; Martial

Chelsea:

Mendy;

Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudger;

Hudson-Odoi, Kante, Kovacic, Chilwell;

Ziyech, Mount;

Giroud

Substitutes:

Arrizabalaga; Alonso, Zouma, James, Emerson; Jorginho, Pulisic, Havertz; Werner

United and Chelsea have met a total of 57 times in the history of the Premier League with this being the 58th meeting between the two sides who have both been in the top tier of English football since the Premier League was created. United have won 17 times with Chelsea winning 18 times, the two clubs drawing 22 times. United have scored 72 goals with Chelsea scoring 71. United have won five penalties, scoring four of them with Chelsea winning two and scoring both of them. United have kept 15 clean sheets with Chelsea keeping 18. United players have received 126 yellow cards and four red cards with Chelsea players receiving 136 yellow cards and six red cards. This will be an important match for both clubs.

Last season, United beat Chelsea twice at Stamford Bridge; 2-1 in the Carabao Cup which saw Marcus Rashford score a brace, including one penalty and Michy Batshuayi scoring a consolation. United also won 2-0 in the Premier League with Anthony Martial and Harry Maguire scoring the goals. United are undefeated at Stamford Bridge in their last four visits, winning three times and drawing once. The last defeat at Stamford Bridge was in the Premier League, a 1-0 scoreline on the 5 November 2018. This could be something that affects Chelsea, who have been less than a force in the meetings since. Earlier this season, when managed by Lampard, United and Chelsea drew 0-0 at Old Trafford, which was a poor result considering those prior.

