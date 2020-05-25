Could Paul Pogba regain his top form at Manchester United, saving the club money post-coronavirus?

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has long been linked with an exit from the Old Trafford club, in fact almost as soon as he returned to the club in the summer of 2016 for a then world record transfer, which is still a club record transfer today. Last summer, the French World Cup winner stated that he wanted a new challenge.

At the time, it was expected that the player wanted a transfer away from the club, which is not something he has admitted to and not something that he had denied. However, his agent, Mino Raiola, has kept talking, saying many things about the player he represents and his future, which was seemingly away from the Theatre of Dreams.

The coronavirus pandemic suspended world football in mid-March with only the Bundesliga back in action and La Liga to return in a matter of weeks. The Premier League has launched Project Restart with clubs in the first stage – a socially distanced return to training. It is expected that the season will resume either from the 12 June or the 19 June.

This season at United, Pogba has been limited to a total of seven appearances, playing in the Premier League and the Carabao Cup. He has not scored any goals but has two assists to his name, playing 610 minutes of football. He has suffered various ankle injuries this season, seeing him miss a total of 39 matches in all competitions this season.

At the time the coronavirus pandemic suspended football, Pogba was on the final stretch of his recovery and has been cleared to return to training, albeit on his own during the lockdown, now training in groups of five at the clubs Carrington training complex. He could feature for the club during the remainder of the season.

United have nine Premier League matches still to play, seeking to find a way into the top four this season, which would earn them UEFA Champions League football, currently sitting in fifth place in the league. The club is still in the Emirates FA Cup with the club facing Norwich City in the quarter finals, also in the UEFA Europa League round of 16 stage.

Pogba could play himself back into he team, partnering the likes of Scott McTominay and January signing, Bruno Fernandes at the club, which could bring out the best of Pogba, seemingly with him playing a deeper role in midfield, laying off the ball to a teammate and running forwards to get into the box, which could bring more goals to his game.

United were once expecting him to be the creativity in the squad and during his absence due to injury this season, that was clear as creativity was a problem, resulting in the club making a successful move for Fernandes in January, the rest being history. Pogba stated on his return to the club that it was his destiny, he needs to make that true.

Many are waiting for Pogba and Fernandes to work together on the pitch, brining out the best for United to the point that pictures of the duo training, when the players returned to the Aon training complex last week, showing the level of excitement. Pogba has it in him to be the best he can be, which will make things so much easier for him at United.

