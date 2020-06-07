Daniel James to get a new contract and be loaned away from Manchester United next season – reports

Manchester United could offer Daniel James a new contract at the Old Trafford club, a year after signing him from Swansea City, then loan him out for the 2020/21 season, according to reports. The 22-year-old has done well for United this season, making a total of 37 appearances so far this season, scoring four goals and seven assists, which is nearly as good as what Alexis Sanchez did at the club for 18 months.

James, 22, signed for United for £15 million last summer, settling in at the club during the pre-season tour and starting the season in style with a debut goal against Chelsea in the 4-0 victory at Old Trafford. Granted, the season has not been perfect for the player and he does need to learn things to become the best he can be, however, he is an improvement.

It is suggested that with United offering the player a new contract, which will result in a pay rise at the Theatre of Dreams, there could be am option to allow the player to leave on loan for the new season, if United bring in a new winger this summer, rumoured to be Jadon Sancho of Borussia Dortmund.

James scored his last goal for United in the 5-0 demolition of LASK in the round of 16 first leg match in the UEFA Europa League just before the coronavirus pandemic suspended world football in mid-March, the goal before that came at the end of August 2019, so he does need to find a better way to learn to find the back of the net.

His creativity was not a problem though, neither is his pace. He has assisted seven goals this season, so far, which has kept United going in the right direction. If a player like Sancho arrived at the club this summer, it would impact the playing time of the Welsh winger, which could hamper his development. I am sure he knows what could happen.

If the player wants to play regular first team football, should a new signing impact that, I am sure the the player will be given a choice of leaving the club temporarily, or fighting for his place, which would be admirable if he chose to do that. He could keep fit whilst playing U23 football, when the new season starts. Onwards and upwards.

