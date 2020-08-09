Menu

David De Gea’s Manchester United future cast doubt upon by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

August 9, 2020

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted that he will need to make a difficult decision in order to choose who to make his first choice goalkeeper next season. David De Gea has endured a turbulent season with some mistakes costing United dearly, especially against Chelsea in the semi-final of the Emirates FA Cup only a matter of weeks ago. This poor form has caused lost of speculation which has seen Dean Henderson aim to take De Gea’s shirt in the not too distant future.

United number two, Sergio Romero is a great quality goalkeeper and has played in eight of the ten matches played in the UEFA Europa League this season and looks set to be trusted in goal against FC Copenhagen in the quarter-finals of the competition, which will be played on Cologne on Monday evening. Dean Henderson is another top quality goalkeeper who has done well in his first season in the Premier League whilst he was on loan with Sheffield United.

De Gea has been a great goalkeeper for much of his time at United, which is almost a decade. He literally became the player that kept United together during the turbulent time which saw United managed by David Moyes, Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho, being named as the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year four times in five seasons; 2013/14, 2014/15, 2015/16 and 2017/18. Ander Herrera (2016/17) and Luke Shaw (2018/19) won the award during the other two seasons.

So far this season, De Gea has played in the Premier League, starting all 38 matches, also playing twice in the Carabao Cup and once in each of the Emirates FA Cup and the UEFA Europa League. The Spaniard has kept a total of 15 clean sheets, conceding 43 goals. Romero has played eight times in the Europa League (so far), five times in the FA Cup and three times in the Carabao Cup, keeping 11 clean sheets and conceding five goals. Solskjaer feels that having three decent goalkeepers is a good problem to have with The Mirror reporting:

“I think I must be the most privileged manager in the world with the goalkeeping department.

“Sergio [Romero], David [De Gea] and Dean [Henderson]. Three top ‘keepers. This season has shown how important Sergio has been for us. David has been performing there.

“We’ll see what we’ll do going forward. Difficult? Yes. But that’s a good problem to have.”

Henderson, playing for Sheffield United, made 36 appearances in the Premier League with four more in the FA Cup. He kept a total of 14 clean sheets, conceding 37 goals in total. Solskjaer feels that it would be near enough impossible to satisfy all three goalkeepers next season with all of them craving minutes for United plus to add to that, Lee Grant is also in contention, in his final season at the club. Concluding his comments about the goalkeeper situation, Solskjaer talked about competition for places, which is something he is looking to have, saying:

“I think as you say, competition for places is important and we’re looking to have competition for places.

“We have Dean, Sergio and David at the moment in the ranks. Lee [Grant], the fantastic professional he is, is backing them up. But it’ll be difficult obviously to keep three of them at the club, so we’ll see what the decision will be there.”

It could be a battle for the number on shirt at United this summer and depending on what happens with Henderson, the likes of De Gea and Romero will be vying for the honour to lead United as the number one goalkeeper. If this speculation helps De Gea find his form once again, great. If not, then United will be in good hands as they look to start again with a rookie goalkeeper in the ranks, if Henderson ends up staying at the club with Sheffield United seemingly wanting him at the club for another season and Chelsea also holding interest in the player.

Written by John Walker

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer suggests young stars have benefited from Champions League absence

About the author

John Walker

I support Manchester United, the greatest English football team to have ever existed. Bruno Fernandes is the latest in a long line of players with great ability to play for the club. I idolised Bryan Robson, David Beckham, Paul Scholes, and Eric Cantona growing up. Sir Alex Ferguson was an inspirati

more by this author

Other news you may also like

Confirmed Starting XI: Martial and Greenwood lead the line, Fernandes in behind against Everton; Ighalo on the bench

FeatureFirst TeamManagersNewsOpinionStarting XI 0
March 1, 2020

Manchester United will be back in Premier League action this afternoon when they travel to Goodison Park to face Carlo Ancelotti’s Everton. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer… Read more

Rise To Fame: Regan Poole; compared to Rio Ferdinand, this Welshman could make the grade

AcademyManagersOpinionRise to FameU23's 0
August 23, 2016

Manchester United made a move for Welsh defender Regan Poole towards the end of the 2015 summer transfer window, with the player waiting for the move to happen. He eventu… Read more

Jose Mourinho shelves plan to loan out Andreas Pereira this season

First TeamManagersNewsOpinionTransfer Rumours 0
July 30, 2017

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has reportedly shelved his plan to loan Andreas Pereira again this coming season. The Sun have reported that Pereira, who return f… Read more

Manchester United to consider paying Marcos Rojo to leave the club before the expiry of his current contract – reports

First TeamManagersNewsOpinionTransfer Rumours 0
August 18, 2019

Manchester United are reportedly ready to pay Argentinian central defender Marcus Rojo to leave the Old Trafford club. It is suggested that the 29-year-old, who earns £… Read more

copyright: PB

%d bloggers like this: