Di’Shon Bernard, Largie Ramazani and James Garner tipped to be the next big thing at Manchester United

Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay has named some of the players within the Old Trafford club’s academy that he considers to be the ones to keep a look out for in the coming years. Over the years, United has been excited about many prospects from the academy of the club from Duncan Edwards, George Best, and Ryan Giggs and beyond.

McTominay himself made the rise from the academy to become a regular first team player today. It is great to see first team players take an interest in the younger players at the club, which gives them the necessary attention, also showing the players themselves that they are appreciated from those already in the first team, a boost if you will.

McTominay feels that United supporters have a lot to be excited about in the future with many good players coming through the youth ranks in various positions. However, the 23-year-old highlighted three players for us all to look out for and all three of them have been noticed by the club and the supporters, especially this season.

Earlier this week, McTominay did a Q&A session with the official Manchester United website and on there he was asked about the youth players that he feels are showing good signs at the club. It was here where he mentioned three names; Di’Shon Bernard, Largie Ramazani, and James Garner. McTominay said:

“For the younger boys? There’s a lot. “You see Di’Shon [Bernard], Largie [Ramazani], Jimmy [Garner], you see Mason [Greenwood], obviously, coming in and Mason’s on his way to being established. “He’s not quite at that level of being a regular first-teamer, and that’s what Mason has to strive to become. “He’s one of the most talented players that I’ve seen for a long time – his left-foot, right-foot shooting is ridiculous.”

The three players, all of them 19, have been playing well this season, until the coronavirus pandemic suspended world football, which also cancelled the remainder of the season for youth football. Garner has already played for the first team this season, making 19 appearances at U23 and first team level, scoring nine goals and three assists.

Ramazani has made his first team debut earlier this season and in total, at U23 and first team level, he has made a total of 17 appearances, scoring 10 goals and two assists. Bernard also made his debut for the first team this season, making a total of 17 appearances at U23 and first team level, scoring no goals but getting one assist.

All three players have been exciting at times this season. Garner seems to be a player in the mould of Paul Scholes and seems to be able to score some stunning goals. Ramazani is a quick and tricky winger, who can also play through the middle, showing his ability on the pitch this season and Bernard is a central defender, his composure is second to none.

It is always great to see academy players rise to the challenge and that challenge will be tough on the road to them finding their feet in the first team at the Old Trafford club, playing at the Theatre of Dreams well into the future. It is not something that happens for all, but does happen for some. If they all keep their heads down and continue their development, there could be no stopping them.

