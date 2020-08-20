Di’Shon Bernard wanted by Huddersfield Town and Coventry City with club set to decide on transfer stance

Manchester United academy player Di’Shon Bernard is reportedly being looked at by both Huddersfield Town and Coventry City ahead of a move away from the Old Trafford club. The 19-year-old has made 55 appearances for the club at various youth levels, making his debut in the U18s during the 2017/18 season. The central defender started out at Chelsea but joined United after impressing on trial at the club. His short spell at the club could soon be over if reports are true.

Bernard also made his debut for United’s first team playing in the UEFA Europa League group stages earlier this season. At youth level, he has scored five goals and three assists. The Telegraph have claimed that the 19-year-old will be leaving the Old Trafford club this summer with both Huddersfield and Coventry supposedly interested in the defender. United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is not yet sure whether the deal will be permanent or a loan spell.

It is also reported that an unnamed Belgian club are interested in the player also, which could give the player three options this summer, should United be seeking to sell him or loan him out. This summer, it is expected that James Garner will be loaned out of the club, which will give him some good first team experience, providing the club find the right club for him to do just that and have a contract to guarantee the 19-year-old a set number of minutes during the course of the season, which will be beneficial.

Tahith Chong has already been loaned out this summer with Werder Bremen signing the player for the duration of the 2020/21 season and academy starlet Aliou Traore has joined Ligue 2 side Caen, which might allow him the playing time to grow as a player away from the rigours of playing for United. It could be positive for these players on loan or it could go against them with them struggling to make the grade for the clubs they have been loaned to. If they don’t try, they don’t know, right?

Bernard could be a good player with the right development, and if this is going to be a loan spell, playing in the Championship, which is where Huddersfield have been since being relegated from the Premier League and Coventry, who won promotion last season, will be playing, could be good for the 19-year-old to gain some first team experience to use to his advantage if he does return to United. However, if it is a permanent move for the player, it will still be good for him to find his feet in a first team environment.

United have a number of good up and coming players in the academy and not all of them will make it at the club. It is possible that United will be seeking to fins clubs for players that might fall short of the requirements needed to make the first team to a consistent level. United released a number of players in the summer and those under the age of 19 were retained. It is possible that Bernard was in that category and United are just seeking to ensure they find him a club to move to so he can continue his footballing career.

Written by John Walker

