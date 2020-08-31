Donny van de Beek completes medical; father hails dream transfer

Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek has reportedly completed his medical ahead of his £37.5 million transfer from the Dutch club this summer. The medical was completed in the Netherlands with Sky Sports reporting that the 23-year-old could avoid quarantine in the United Kingdom if the move is completed by Friday. The player passed his medical, according to The Sun, with no outstanding issues, which is a good sign. The player will have to choose another number at the Old Trafford club though.

Van de Beek wore the number six shirt at Ajax, a number which is worn by Paul Pogba at the Old Trafford club. It is not likely to be something that will cause any problems with the transfer but seems to be something that the media have put out to mean something, which is pointless. The father of the midfielder, Andre van de Beek spoke to Dutch news source omroepgelderland.nl regarding his son’s transfer to United, talking about it being a dream come true, saying:

“This is a dream come true. It’s the perfect moment for him to make this step to such a beautiful club. “Many clubs were interested, but Donny decides himself.”

Tottenham Hotspur were said to have made a move on the eleventh hour to sign the Dutchman but it was too late for them to get something done with a move to United all but completed at the time. Real Madrid and Barcelona were also interested in the player but the financial effects of the coronavirus pandemic might be the major reason in the two Spanish clubs not getting involved in the transfer of the 23-year-old this summer, which will no doubt be a blow for them.

Van de Beek was called up for the Netherlands squad for their upcoming internationals against Poland (Friday 4 September) and Italy (Monday 7 September) which will be matches that United supporters will be able to see the clubs new signing playing for the first time, ahead of the 2020/21 Premier League started, which will be a week later for United who will start at Old Trafford against Crystal Palace on Saturday 19 September all because United participated in the latter stages of the UEFA Europa League this summer.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believed that the 23-year-old is the right kind of singing for the club and fits the profile and cost in what will be a difficult transfer window for the Old Trafford club. The player had reportedly told his friends that he would be signing for United this summer with them being the only club offering the €40 million that Ajax wanted for the player to be able to leave the club. The player made 37 appearances for Ajax last season, scoring 10 goals and 11 assists, which would be an improvement to United’s midfield if he can achieve similar at United.

