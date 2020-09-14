Donny van de Beek has impressed Luke Shaw already, despite friendly defeat to Aston Villa

Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw has talked about new summer signing, Donny van de Beek’s impressive impact on the squad this summer after signing for the club two weeks ago and not linking up with his new teammates until last week, after the first international break of the season. The Dutchman became Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first signing of the summer in a £40 million deal from Ajax with United paying around £35 million up front, the rest in add-ons.

The 23-year-old made his unofficial debut for the club in a friendly match against Aston Villa at Villa Park on Saturday, a match in which the home side won 1-0. There were positives from the match and one of those was Van de Beek’s ability on and off the ball and his determination to get involved in the game and create something for his teammates. There were a few first team players missing from the match too, so the result should not really be frowned upon. Speaking to MUTV, Shaw said:

“Really good. It’s all about minutes and he got that. He hasn’t been with us long, obviously he was another who was on international [duty], so he’s done really well considering he’s only trained with us for two days. “The most important thing is him getting to know the players, knowing how each other play. We’ve got a whole week now to slot him in, but so far so good, he’s a really nice guy and I’m sure he’ll fit in great.”

Van de Beek played the whole 90 minutes in the 1-0 defeat which was the last chance for United’s squad to be ready for the new season which starts on Saturday against Crystal Palace at Old Trafford on Saturday evening. United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was impressed with his new midfielder’s performance against Villa, in a team that was without the likes of Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood, who were the clubs best performers since the Premier League restart after the coronavirus pandemic last season. Solskjaer said:

“Donny was maybe the biggest plus outfield. He’s such a finder of space and creates time for himself with his timing and movement. I was very happy with his performance.”

Former United defender Rio Ferdinand had nothing but praise for the 23-year-old following his arrival from Ajax this summer, in a move that Edwin van der Sar will have played a big role in, being the CEO of the Dutch club. Ferdinand, who won six Premier League titles, two League Cups, four FA Community Shields, one UEFA Champions League and one FIFA Club World Cup with United during his glittering career at the club previously stated:

“He brings goals, assists, he runs into the box, a good work ethic and an unbelievable brain. An Ajax guy, he knows how to play good football.”

This will be a big season for United. At this moment in time, the summer transfer window is not the best for United with fewer than three weeks before the window closes and United still in the need for a right-winger, a left-back, a central defender and a striker, although the latter could wait until January considering Odion Ighalo will remain at the club until the end January 2021. Van de Beek looks like a quality addition to the team and we will all look forward to seeing what he can do at United this season.

Written by John Walker

Like this: Like Loading...